Batters up! Savannah Bananas is coming to Slugger Field in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Jimmy Dugan may have said there's no crying in baseball, you might be crying from laughter after this team comes to town.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Louisville's Slugger Field Aug. 1 through Aug. 3 of next year as part of their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour they said on their social media.

For the chance to get tickets, fans are supposed to sign up for their lottery system before it closes on Dec. 1, 2023 according to the Savannah Banana's website. Anyone whose name is drawn will be able to buy tickets.

Drawings will take place about two months before the event.

The Savannah Bananas will play Banana Ball against their rivals, the Party Animals, in a three-game series according to the Minor League Baseball's website.

Tickets will start at $35 and is general admission-style. Children 3 years old and younger can get in free as long as they don't occupy a seat.

Bats Season Ticket Holders will be able to buy General Admission Club tickets to the game.

