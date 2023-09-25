Oldham County community honors life of 5th-grader killed in crash

“In honor of Jake Luxemburger's 11th birthday today, we are all gonna wear red," UofL Baseball Coach Dan McDonnell said in a video posted to X.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A sea of red flooded the hallways of Kenwood Station Elementary in Oldham County on Monday.

Students and staff wore red in honor of what would have been Jake Luxemburger's 11th birthday and the fifth grader's favorite baseball team, the Louisville Cardinals.

“In honor of Jake Luxemburger's 11th birthday today, we are all gonna wear red to show our love for Jake and his family," UofL Baseball Coach Dan McDonnell said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "We know Jake loved Louisville Athletics, we know he loved baseball and we know he loved his friends and his family."

Luxemburger was killed more than a week ago after a car police were chasing crashed into his family's SUV at the Crestwood exit on I-71.

Oldham County Schools said the outpouring of love has been felt throughout the community.

Photos taken outside Kenwood Station Elementary show students and staff in red being welcomed by South Oldham High School's baseball team. There were also banners hung up from teams across the county showing their support.

Former UofL point guard Peyton Siva, who helped the university win a national championship, also greeted students in the morning.

One man, Mike Hartlage, commented on the district's Facebook post saying he went to the Starbucks on Highway 329 on Monday and noticed something that really touched him. All the employees were wearing their red aprons, which they would normally wear for Christmas, in honor of Luxemburger.

