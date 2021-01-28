National Farm Machinery Show postponed until 2022

The event, held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, cited the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the deciding factor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) and Championship Tractor Pull has announced a postponement of events until 2022.

The show, held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, said the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic led to the difficult decision.

“The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show," said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck. "Postponing the National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull was not made lightly, but in consultation with exhibitors, pullers, sponsors, and attendees who are a valuable part of our decision-making process”

NFMS is the largest indoor farm show in the country consisting of 1.2 million square feet of sold-out exhibit space.

Last year, the show brought in more than 300k visitors to the Derby City.

Held in conjunction with the farm show, Championship Tractor Pull draws more than 70,000 fans in-person and online to watch five action-packed pulls over the course of four days.

The event draws the nation’s top drivers in the sport as they compete for the title of grand champion and a prize pool of over $200,000.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022 for the 56th National Farm Machinery Show and 53rd Championship Tractor Pull with a focus on the future of agribusiness," Beck said.

Exhibitor and vendor floor space reservations will be carried over into the 2022.

Additionally, ticket holders for the Championship Tractor Pull will receive an automatic refund.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.