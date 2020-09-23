Elton John concert at Yum! Center rescheduled for 2022

The award winning tour will make a stop in Louisville April 16, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music icon Elton John has announced newly rescheduled dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The international tour was scheduled to stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center April 26 2020 but was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elton John's Louisville performance has been rescheduled for April 16, 2022.

The tour, which for first started in 2018, has won a number of awards including the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour.”

"I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever," John said in Tweet.

It is with great excitement that we can announce Elton's return to the stage in North America on January 19, 2022.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/CcJKU471U8 #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/M3qZrR5yYE — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 23, 2020

The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances, according to a press release.

