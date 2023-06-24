WHAS Up | Where to celebrate 4th of July in Kentuckiana

The actual vote for independence actually happened two days earlier, History.com says – but July 4 is seen as the "birthday" of American independence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The day when we celebrate our country's independence is just around the corner.

While the Fourth of July commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, it took a long time for it to become the celebration it is today.

The actual vote for independence actually happened two days earlier, History.com says – but July 4 is seen as the "birthday" of American independence.

From the fireworks to the live music to the hotdogs and burgers, there's a little something for everyone this Independence Day.

Not sure where to celebrate in Kentuckiana? Here are some suggestions!

July 4

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Waterfront Park

Not only will the Louisville Orchestra be playing, but other family activities and food trucks will be present as a professional fireworks display goes off over the Ohio River according to the website.

The following items are prohibited: Glass, coolers, fireworks, pets, outside food & alcohol, amplification devices, signage larger than 24” x 24”, bicycles and skateboards.

July 4

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Paristown

Tickets start at $12 if they’re bought in advance, VIP is $45

This family-friendly event will have local food and live music going at Christy’s Garden, as well as the Brent Street Artisan Market shoppers can visit.

And who doesn’t love donuts? The first-ever Kentuckiana Donut Hole Eating Championship is happening this day as well according to the website. Competitors will try to eat as many donut holes as possible in five minutes to win a $1,000 grand prize.

July 4

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Peterson-Dumesnil House in Crescent Hill

The 38th annual Crescent Hill July 4th Festival promises games, exhibitor booths, live music and an auction to help celebrate our nation’s independence.

July 4

10 a.m. to noon

Historic downtown Jeffersonville

