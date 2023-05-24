'Bringing people together': Waterfront Park, Louisville Orchestra prepare for Fourth of July celebration

The celebration will include a concert by the Louisville Orchestra, an array of family activities, and dazzling fireworks displayed over the Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the weather heats up and summer fun begins, Fourth of July is on the horizon!

Waterfront Park and the Louisville Orchestra (LO) are teaming up to celebrate Independence Day with the commonwealth.

The celebration is a popular community tradition in the heart of Louisville. It's free to the public, and over the years hundreds of thousands of people have attended.

This year's celebration will include a concert by the LO, curated by Teddy Abrams, an array of family activities, and dazzling fireworks displayed over the Ohio River.

“Our Fourth of July celebration is all about bringing people together,” Deborah Bilitski, executive director of Waterfront Park, said. “We invite everyone to the celebration to be with one another and enjoy this spectacular day of community partnership.”

The LO will feature several musical favorites and "unique" pieces to the event according to the press release.

“Your LO will be sharing high-energy musical favorites and presenting the world premiere of In Memory's Safe by Tyler Taylor, one of the LO’s Creators Corps members. Our unique Rap School will be featured too, with Louisville hip-hop stars The Real Young Prodigys performing their hit song Crown with the Orchestra," Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra, said.

Officials with the event said more than a dozen community groups and organizations will come together to host a variety of activities before the performance. Some of the activities include instrument making, dance lessons, boat building, and much more.

Organizations involved in this year’s celebration include:

Fund for the Arts

Kentucky Science Center

LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance

Louisville City and Racing Louisville FC

Louisville Free Public Library

MSD

Louisville Nature Center

National Jug Band Jubilee

Redline Performing Arts

StageOne Family Theatre

Friends of the Waterfront

YMCA of Greater Louisville

