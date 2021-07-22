'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Cake Thrown In His Face In Nasty Fight (Exclusive)

Andrei's beef with Elizabeth's family is only getting worse. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei gets into an intense argument with one of Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn, and she ends up throwing cake in his face.

In the clip, Andrei is cutting his 2-year-old daughter, Eleanor's, birthday cake, while Jenn gets increasingly worked up. Andrei and Elizabeth's siblings have been fighting all season long due to Andrei getting into their dad, Chuck's, real estate business, and Elizabeth's siblings accusing him of taking advantage of him. Jenn is incensed at the birthday party given that Elizabeth just told her that Chuck and Andrei have finalized a deal together.

"He is coming into the family business and trying to push us out," Jenn says. "Now, we're all fighting together, because of him? We told you this was going to happen."

"There's definitely a rift in the family now," she also tells cameras. "Unfortunately, my dad is so far up his a**, he can't even see it. He can't even hear it. I just see him taking money out of my pocket and when it's coming out of my pocket, I will go in. And I'm not going to stop until I get what I want."

While Chuck says his daughters, Jenn and Becky, are overreacting to his and Andrei's deal since it's just one of the houses that they're flipping, the fight only escalates. After Andrei gets into Jenn's face, she throws a piece of cake at him, and Andrei kicks her out of his house.

"It's a disgusting move and this is the last straw," Andrei tells cameras. "Jenn and Rebekah are acting like teenagers. I'm done with this s**t. I'm not going to take it anymore."

ET spoke to Andrei and Elizabeth last month, and Andrei explained why he didn't feel bad about previously asking Chuck for a $100,000 loan since he said his father-in-law has helped out all of Elizabeth's siblings financially.

"Everybody did that to Chuck," he noted. "Everybody got the same treatment, like, he's been helping his sons and his daughters in all kinds of ways, giving them money ... they just don't want to share. The thing is, they're selfish. The fact is they all have their share of the pie over here ... and now that I'm asking for something in the same manner, they're like, going nuts, because they're thinking, like... maybe he's going to take over, which ultimately, will probably happen."

Andrei teased that later in the season he would "expose" Elizabeth's siblings.

"Maybe I'm prideful but I don't think that's a bad trait to have," he said. "As I've said before, I'm up for a fight. ... I'm gonna dig in your past like you dig into mine, I already know a lot of stuff and, you know, there's a lot of surprises coming up over here in the upcoming episodes."

"It's gonna get harsh," he continued with a big smile. "Right now, it's going to get fiery. The other siblings are going to get a little bit exposed. They stepped on my tail now they have to ... they're going to get the bear."

