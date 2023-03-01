Kevin James to bring 'The Irregardless Tour' to Lexington

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A famous comedic actor is bringing his larger than life personality to Lexington this September.

Kevin James will make a stop at The Lexington Opera House on his "The Irregardless Tour".

James was the producer, co-writer and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom.

He starred in Hitch opposite Will Smith and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups 1 & 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween.

Before he became an actor, James was an accomplished stand-up comedian in Long Island, New York and has had several comedy specials.

Kentuckians can catch the Emmy-nominated actor on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Click here if you're interested in seeing "The King of Queens" live and in-person.

