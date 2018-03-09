ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As meteorologists keep an eye on Tropical Storm Gordon, you can follow along!

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical Storm Gordon Track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Tropical Storm Gordon Spaghetti Models

Tropical Storm Gordon Satellite and Radar images

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Hi-Resolution Animated Satellite Image

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

Tropical Atlantic Loop

Tropical Storm Gordon Interactive Tracking Map

