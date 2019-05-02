LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While much of Kentuckiana is enjoying a break from the recent deep freeze, the unseasonably mild air is also ushering in the chance for heavy rain and some flooding problems through the mid and into the late week.

A stationary front on Tuesday kept Louisville metro and Southern Indiana in low clouds, fog and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s while south of the front along and south of the Kentucky parkways temperatures spiked into the upper 60s. The front will slide northward Friday as the first of several waves of low pressure moves in from the west, helping to push the milder air back across all of Kentuckiana.

Our rain chances will ramp up along with temperatures on Wednesday with some pockets of heavier rain possible along with a few rumbles of thunder.

The heavy rain potential will continue through Thursday as well as the last wave of low pressure brings a cold front through the region. Right on the nose of the front we could see a line of gusty thunderstorms with additional heavy rain before temperatures take a tumble as we end the week on Friday. After highs in the low 70s Thursday, we may struggle to get into the mid-30s to end the week.

We are looking at nearly 100% rain chances all the way through Thursday and by the time the rain wraps up, some locations could see solid 3"-5" plus rain totals. Our in house guidance shows the potential totals by the end of the event.

Because of the heavy rain threat and the potential for some localized flooding along with rises along area rivers and streams, A Flood Watch is out for much of the area from Wednesday evening until late Thursday night.

Of course last February we saw the worst flooding since 1997 along the Ohio River here in Louisville. Our normal rainfall amount for February is just over 3 inches for the month, while last year's record total in February was just over 10.5 inches of rain. So essentially we have the potential to pick up our average rainfall for the entire month of February during a 48 hour stretch into early Friday.

Speaking of river flooding, the McAlpine Upper gauge of the Ohio River (which impacts downtown Louisville) is forecast to be at 22 feet by late Saturday...which is in the "Action Stage" and just 1 foot below "Minor Flood Stage" which is at 23 feet. Keep in mind that at 23 feet, some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd Street to 8th Street, Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp at 3rd Street are prohibited. Of course this bears watching for a potential impact.

Another thing to keep an eye on is that after our brief cold and dry spell on Friday and Saturday, it appears yet another wave of energy could bring additional rainfall to Kentuckiana into next Monday and Tuesday. This could create more flooding problems for area rivers and our long range data shows solid rain early next week.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck