As Florence continued its slow, perilous plod across the Carolinas – dumping torrents of rain that could lead to days of devastating floods – charities and aid groups are kicking into high gear.

The tropical storm, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane after it made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, swamped some coastal communities, left thousands without power, killed at least eight people and led to dozens of water rescues.

But authorities fear the devastation could get worse as the storm moves inland, pushing rivers and creeks to record levels that could trigger epic flooding. Relief groups, which pre-staged on the ground in North and South Carolina, say they are ready.

The statue of a horse stands in rising water at the Exchange Nature Park along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina.
Rising flood waters overtake a gas station in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Barricades block Highway 70 where the Neuse River has flooded the road September 15, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina.
An emergency truck drives through flood water in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018.
Robert Dolman walks past a Cadillac that has a large tree limb on it, on September 16, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
A car is partially submerged in flood water near a house in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018.
A cross is seen in flood water at a cemetary in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018
A woman speaks into a cellphone asking for help at her flooded residence in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Members of the Cajun Navy came to her rescue.
People push a vehicle that stalled as it passed through the flood waters crossing the road after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Warsaw, North Carolina.
A man drives a Jon Boat through a neighbourhood flooded from heavy rains after Hurricane Florence made landfall on September 14, 2018, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018.
A neighbor makes photographs of a boat smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Boats lean against a tree after flooding the day before pushed them there when Hurricane Florence made landfal, in New Bern, North Carolina on September 15, 2018.
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Homes are flooded after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BOLIVIA, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A tree that fell on a house, killing two people, is seen during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first reported fatalities from Hurricane Florence, police said Friday. Wilmington police tweeted that the father was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington on Friday morning, battering the coastal city with strong winds and torrential rain. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
BOLIVIA, N.C.- SEPTEMBER 14: Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An abandoned mini van sits on a flooded road near New Bern, NC on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A North Carolina National Guard truck drives underneath a fallen tree that is suspended by power lines blown down by Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WILMINGTON, NC- SEPTEMBER 14: A fire truck drives past a large tree blown over by Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding along the Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
High winds begin to dismantle a sign on the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
FAIRFIELD HARBOUR, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the North Carolina National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion from Asheville help an evacuee into a truck during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A NC Department of Transportation truck can be seen in the road surrounded by flood waters from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters from the Trent River inundate a park in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
A mother and daughter that friends were injured in a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A firefighter takes a break in a rescue operation at a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
This NOAA satellite handout image shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
The streets of Wilmington, North Carolina, were expectedly deserted awaiting Hurricane Florence's arrival on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Strong winds and sheets of rain fell on the this coastal town.
A tree is down on a road in Wilmington, NC early Friday morning.
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Flash flooding covers the road in low-lying areas as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
High wind and driving rain obscure the 8 1/2 Marina Village as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Floodwater covers the walkway to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in James City, United States.
High wind and driving rain obscure the view from the Atlantic Beach Bridge as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.

Here is a list of some of the groups responding to the disaster and ways you can help:

The American Red Cross is providing food and shelter to evacuees in multiple states. The group has mobilized 140 emergency response vehicles and more than 120 trailers of equipment and supplies. More than 150 blood drives in the storm's path have been canceled through early next week, so the Red Cross is appealing for people to also donate blood.

United Way Worldwide has created a Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund to provide a single clearinghouse for individual and corporate donors to support communities in the storm's path. United Way also offers a free 24/7 hotline – 211 – for people seeking shelter, food and water and other basic needs before, during and after the storm. Florence updates are also available by texting FLORENCE to 898-211.

An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was forecast to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)

World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, has staff on the ground in the Carolinas and has shipped six truckloads of relief supplies to be delivered through local church and community partners to reach at least 9,000 people. The supplies include food, clean water, personal hygiene items, diapers and flood cleanup kits.

Americares, a global health organization, is partnering with health clinics in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to deliver emergency medicines and relief supplies, including aid for displaced families.

Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid group, is deploying teams of staff and volunteers in two hard-hit areas in North Carolina – New Bern and Wilmington – to help homeowners with cleanup, such as tarping roofs and clearing yards of debris.

The Salvation Army has more than 50 mobile feeding units positioned along the coast of the Carolinas. The group is sending food to evacuation shelters as well as feeding first responders.

Save the Children, an international children's agency, has a team on the ground in North Carolina that will focus on the needs of young people during and after the storm such as setting up child-friendly spaces in evacuation shelters.

Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization, is working with Team Rubicon – a U.S.-based group that unites military veterans and first responders – to assess the most pressing needs in the Carolinas. Mercy Corps anticipates providing cash assistance to the most hard-hit communities so people can purchase what they need for recovery.

A spray painted message is left on a boarded up condominium as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
A Tiki bar sits empty with the message "FLO AWAY" September 11, 2018 on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where homes and businesses have boarded up and left for higher ground before the arrival of of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
Businesses are boarded up and scrawled with messages before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Windows and doors are boarded up in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Doug Lewis (L) and Chris Williams use plywood with the words 'Looters will be shot' to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar as they try to protect the business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
"We Need God's Help" is spray painted on wood boards covering the windows of a grocery store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on September 12, 2018. - Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 3 storm on Wednesday as peak winds eased to 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: A sign reads "Go Away Florence" ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: People walk along N. Ocean Blvd. while many hotels and businesses are closed and boarded up ahead of the approaching Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A sign is seen on a boarded up bar in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A man walks past a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A sign is seen on a boarded up vacation rentals office near Wrightsville beach, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A man takes photos of a sign on a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A man uses a drill to install storm shutters on a home in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018. - Streams of cars clogged roads leading away from the coast of North and South Carolina on Tuesday as residents began fleeing ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm barreling towards the eastern US states. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, a safety-net group that provides medical, dental and pharmacy services, is helping people access health care, medications and supplies during the disaster. Fifteen clinics in North Carolina and 14 in South Carolina were in the path of the storm, the group says.

The Humane Society of the United States is helping animals escape the storm. Working with partners, the group says it has helped more than 400 adoptable cats and dogs get out of shelters in Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The animal rescue team is also ready to deploy for search and rescues in hard-hit areas.

Charity Navigator, an independent watchdog that appraises charities based on their tax filings, lists these groups responding to Florence that hold a three- or four-star rating. You can find the list here. The group advises people to research relief organizations before making a donation.

