'A really good day' | Louisville airport announces new, nonstop service to San Francisco

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breeze Airways is bringing a new non-stop flight to Louisville this summer - and it's good news for those who have been wanting to see the Golden Gate Bridge in person.

Nonstop service to San Francisco, California (SFO) will begin taking off on May 27, 2022. According to a release from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, this is the airport's first nonstop flight to "one of America's most innovative and robust economic regions."

Flights will be offered twice a week on Monday and Fridays and passengers will have the option between three seating and travel packages.

Tickets are on sale now through Breeze Airways and low introductory fares are available, according to the airport release.

"To be able to check this one off the list is a really good day," said Dan Mann, the executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

This will be the fourth nonstop destination offered by Breeze. Other destinations include Charleston, New Orleans and Tampa.

