BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Multiple vehicles hit potholes on Interstate 65 southbound at the 104-mile marker on Jan. 18, according to the Kentucky Transportation Department, and led to crashes or significant damage to vehicles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said officers attempted to block the lanes and it ended in a Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser being rear-ended. The deputy is OK.

State highway crews fixed the potholes. The interstate or lanes of the interstate were closed as crews worked to fix the potholes