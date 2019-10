LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe has confirmed police will only go to injury accidents this morning after several crashes in Metro Louisville.

Trimarc currently has eight crashes reported on major roadways.

People who do have a crash without any injuries should share information on their own.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.