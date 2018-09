LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Several downtown roads will be closed Saturday morning for the Kentuckiana Heart Walk.

The walk, hosted by the American Heart Association, is slated to start at 8 a.m. at Waterfront Park. The event is free and the route is either a one or three mile walk around downtown Louisville.

The following scheduled street closures while remain closed until 11 a.m:

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road

River Road from East Witherspoon Street to West Witherspoon Street

Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Main Street from Preston Street to Story Avenue/Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Market Street to Main Street

Hancock Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Wenzel Street from Market Street to Main Street

Market Street from Wenzel Street to Baxter Avenue

