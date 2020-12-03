LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United Soccer League announced today their decision to suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days, according to a press release.

This comes after Major League Soccer made a similar decision to suspend play Thursday.

The league said they will provide additional information when it is known.

Louisville City FC is slated to play their first ever game at Lynn Family Stadium on April 11. The soccer club suspended ticket sales of home games early Thursday.

The soccer club also said, "all seats already claimed by Season Ticket Members will stay on reserve for the 4/7 U.S. Open Cup match. Louisville City FC will not charge cards for those tickets until further notice."

