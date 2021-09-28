No indictment for 6 Kentucky football players involved in March incident, grand jury says

A grand jury made that decision on Tuesday, according to court documents.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six University of Kentucky football players accused of burglary, stemming from a March incident will not be indicted.

A grand jury made that decision on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Offensive guard Reuben Adams, freshmen cornerback Andru Phillips, freshman wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV, sophomore running back Robert McClain, sophomore Joel Williams and sophomore Devito Tisdale were cleared of burglary and wanton endangerment in connection to a fraternity party after their cases were presented to a grand jury.

The players had been withheld from team activities while a student conduct review was held but returned to activities in June, according to Coach Mark Stoops.

WHAS11 News has confirmed that Coach Stoops is expected to speak about this development after Tuesday’s practice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.