LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a question that several of you have asked, and it looks like we have an answer!

Seats from the iconic Old Cardinal Stadium will be sold to the public starting on Monday, January 28.

The seats will be available for purchase on the Kentucky Venues website, KyVenues.com.

The seats are $50 each. Click here for a detailed process of purchase and pickup.

Demolition of the stadium is expected to begin sometime soon, but an exact timeline of events has not been released.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this said the seats would go on sale Jan. 25, but Kentucky Venues changed the sale start date to Jan. 28.