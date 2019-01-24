LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a question that several of you have asked, and it looks like we have an answer!

Seats from the iconic Old Cardinal Stadium will be sold to the public starting on Friday, January 25.

The seats will be available for purchase on the Kentucky Venues website, KyVenues.com.

Prices are not listed at this time, but a detailed process for purchase and pickup should be available later today, according to the Kentucky Venues site.

Demolition of the stadium is expected to begin sometime soon, but an exact timeline of events has not been released.