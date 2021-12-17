Racing Louisville FC acquires Jess McDonald, makes three trades before draft

McDonald is a World Cup winner and the NWSL's all-time leader in assists.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the night before the 2022 NWSL Draft, Racing Louisville FC executed a trio of trades, including one that brought the club a World Cup winner.

Louisville acquired 2019 World Cup champion Jess McDonald, a United States Women's National Team player and one of just four players in NWSL history with at least 50 career goals, from the North Carolina Courage. In exchange, Racing sent North Carolina the No. 6 overall pick for the NWSL Draft. It was acquired in another trade that sent forward and vice captain Savannah McCaskill to Angel City FC that also netted the club $25,000 in allocation money.

“We are thrilled to have Jess join us in Louisville," Racing executive vice president of development James O'Connor said. "She is an outstanding person, and her record of scoring goals and achieving at the highest level is something that will help our team. Jess brings with her a wealth of experience at the very highest level as well as an incredible mentality to our team.”

An NWSL veteran, McDonald ranks first in league history in assists with 27 and fourth in goals with 51. In 2021, the 33-year-old played in 22 games and started in 20, racking up four goals and three assists. Racing will be the three-time NWSL champion's seventh club during her time in the league.

"My son and I are very excited for this new adventure in Louisville," McDonald said. "I will give this program my best and hope to make the biggest impact I possibly can on and off the field. Thanks for taking a chance on me, Louisville."

McCaskill was a productive leader in her one season in Louisville, leading the team in minutes. In 23 games, including 22 starts, she had three assists and two goals while consistently helping push Louisville's attack.

“I want to place on record my thanks to Sav for her commitment and play last year,” O’Connor said. “We are sad to see her leave but feel this is a great opportunity for her. I wish Sav the very best of luck for next year and beyond.”

In the first trade of the night, the club also dealt defender Julia Ashley to the Houston Dash. Ashley played in just 15 games after starting the season injured.