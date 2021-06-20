Indiana athlete qualifies for Olympics with clutch throw in women's discus final

Rachel Dincoff struggled in the early rounds but hit 61.63m with her fifth throw to move into qualifying position.

A northern Indiana native is joining a growing number of Hoosiers who will represent the United States at this year's Olympic Games.

Rachel Dincoff, of Waterloo, Indiana, qualified for the Olympics with a clutch throw in the women's discus final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday.

This was an emotional moment for the Auburn University alum who, with this throw, punched her ticket to Tokyo.

Rachel Dincoff's clutch throw in the women's discus final has her QUALIFIED for the #TokyoOlympics, and just look at what it means to her! #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/KCvLBqEDPL — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

She took third-place, finishing behind first-place finisher American record holder Valarie Allman and second-place finisher Micaela Hazlewood, who went to Purdue University.