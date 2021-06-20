Indiana athlete qualifies for Olympics with clutch throw in women's discus final

A northern Indiana native is joining a growing number of Hoosiers who will represent the United States at this year's Olympic Games.
Rachel Dincoff, of Waterloo, Indiana, qualified for the Olympics with a clutch throw in the women's discus final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday.
Dincoff struggled in the early rounds but hit 61.63m with her fifth throw to move into qualifying position.
This was an emotional moment for the Auburn University alum who, with this throw, punched her ticket to Tokyo.
She took third-place, finishing behind first-place finisher American record holder Valarie Allman and second-place finisher Micaela Hazlewood, who went to Purdue University.
Allman threw the discus out to 70.01m, the second-farthest throw in U.S. history and an Olympic Trials record. It was also the best throw ever in a qualifying round, topping the 69.67m by Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic in 2017.