US teen Athing Mu wins women's 800 meters for first gold medal

Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.