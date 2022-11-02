Kentuckians must drive to Indiana to bet on Super Bowl

The American Gaming Association predicts a record 31.5 million people will place a bet on the game this year, but Kentuckians can't make their wager at home.

ELIZABETH, Ind. — The big game Sunday is expected to bring in big money when it comes to betting.

The American Gaming Association predicts a record 31.5 million people will place a bet on the game this year, but Kentuckians can't make their wager at home.

Those who want to put their money down on their favorite teams will have to cross the river to Indiana.

"I'm originally from Kentucky,” Jim Caskey said. “I think Kentucky, and that's where my friends and family live for the most part, they're missing out."

Now, Caskey lives in Elizabeth, Indiana where he can legally bet. He was rooting for the Tennessee Titans until the Bengals upset them.

But, it's not too much money.

"I just put $25 dollars on it,” Caskey said. “I'm not a big spender."

Caskey said it's just a fun way to enjoy the game, while creating revenue. It’s something he's afraid Kentucky is missing out on.

State Representative Adam Koenig wants Kentucky to legalize sports betting. He announced his plan to file a bill to legalize sports betting. Koenig pointed to a recent poll showing 65% of Kentuckians support legalization, with only 26% opposed.

"There are 30 states and the District of Columbia which currently feature live sports-betting markets with three additional markets awaiting launch," said Koenig.

On the House Floor Friday, Koenig said it's not hardly even a partisan issue.

Martin Cothran, senior policy analyst with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said it might not be a partisan issue, but it is a class issue.

"Kentucky's one of the poorest states in the country,” Cothran said. “Our underclass is already facing the allure of payday lending loans and the Kentucky lottery."

He said the quickest way for Kentucky to hang lower in the ranks is to invite big casino corporations to profit off of losses.

"The only people that get rich from this are the casino corporations,” Cothran said.

"You're not seeing exorbitant bets. You're seeing five and 10 dollars put on a game that's on tv,” Jimmy Allen, Indiana area manager for Caesars' Digital Sportsbooks, said. “It gives them something to root for."

Allen said the majority of the Super Bowl bets are recreational. However, if casino workers see someone with a possible gambling problem, Allen said they intervene.

With the game so close to home, Allen said the Southern Indiana casino is likely to have its biggest weekend yet with about a million dollars in sales.

Allen said on average, about 60% of people who come to the southern Indiana location are from Kentucky.

