'Grab me a glazed': JLo makes surprise appearance in Ben Affleck Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl ad

In the Super Bowl commercial, Massachusetts native Ben Affleck is working the drive-thru at a Dunkin' Donuts when he runs into a familiar customer.

BOSTON — Ben Affleck's thick Massachusetts accent was the star of Dunkin' Donuts' Super Bowl ad, but an unexpected cameo from Jennifer Lopez threatened to steal the show.

In the ad directed by Affleck, the star is manning the drive-thru at a Dunkin', taking orders at the speed of an auctioneer and interacting with customers with all the kindness and patience you expect from a Dunkin' employee (none).

One customer pulls forward and her jaw drops when she sees Affleck in the window, another takes a selfie with the A-list actor-director... but while Affleck is slinging donuts to customers, one customer serves Ben a slice of humble pie.

"Do I look familiar?" Affleck asks a man in the drive-thru.

"No," he immediately responds.

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

As the commercial appears to be wrapping up, one more customer pulls through the drive-thru: his wife.

"What are you doing here?" says Jennifer Lopez in the driver's seat. "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

Affleck tells the team he has to go, but before he can leave the window, JLo pipes back in with one more thing: "Grab me a glazed!"

Affleck has long been associated with the chain, often spotted carrying Dunkin' Donuts in paparazzi photos.