Chiefs barely need Mahomes while clobbering error-prone Broncos, 43-16

A 50-yard pick six by Sorenson and 102-yard kickoff return by Pringle give Chiefs 14 points while Mahomes was watching in cold, snowy conditions.

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes didn't need the help.

He was an NFL and Super Bowl MVP through the first two seasons as a starter and he began his third year as a starter with a contract that averages $45 million a year – and he’s worth darn near every dollar.

Yet, the incredible Mahomes was watching from the sideline for most of the second quarter when his Kansas City Chiefs scored 14 points without him.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson stepped in front of a lazy Drew Lock pass intended for Noah Fant and returned the pick 50 yards for six. And then the Chiefs’ Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs whipped the turnover-prone Broncos, 43-16 on a frigid, late-October Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos committed four turnovers in dropping to 2-4. In so many ways they are a long way from matching the Chiefs, who are 6-1 and running away with their fifth consecutive AFC West Division title.

The Broncos host the Chargers next week at Empower Field in a matchup of divisional cellar-dwellers.

A limited crowd of 5,700 showed up to see if the Broncos could snap their 9-game losing streak against the four-time defenteh gding AFC West champion Chiefs.

There was never much chance.

Except for providing much needed relief from the state’s wildfires, Colorado’s weather Sunday wasn’t for the feint of heart. The game-time temperature was 14 degrees, which was accompanied by a light snow. Amid these conditions, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made the unusual decision to receive the ball after the Chiefs lost the coin toss. NFL coaches almost always defer to the second half because it often works out that their team has the ball at the end of the first half, and again to start the second.

Then again, it’s not every day the Broncos go up against Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs’ offense. The strategy didn’t work as the Broncos’ offense started with three-and-outs on their first two series, while Mahomes was efficient in directing a 68-yard touchdown drive the first time he had the ball.

Mahomes had completions of 19 yards to Mecole Hardman and 11 yards to Tyreek Hill before running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire broke at least two tackles on his way in for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Broncos then made their own break when inside linebacker Alexander Johnson stripped tight end Nick Keizer of the ball after a long gain. Denver had the ball at the Kansas City 37.

Momentum instantly changed. Lock rolled right and hit his new favorite receiver Tim Patrick for a 27-yard gain to the Chiefs’ 10. Lock eventually took it in a 2-yard, option keeper around right end, pointing his finger at Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on his way in.

Clearly, the Chiefs would have many laughs back, as well as the last one.

Surprisingly, Brandon McManus, coming off back-to-back AFC Special Teams Player of the Week performances, missed the extra point.

The Chiefs answered with a nice drive until Bradley Chubb sacked Mahomes, leaving Kansas City to settle for a 40-yard Harrison Butker field goal. It stayed 10-6 until Lock telegraphed his pass to Fant in the flat, which the safety Sorenson read, stole and returned 50 yards for a pick six touchdown. It was 17-6 Chiefs.

A field goal drive set up by Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay led to a 43-yard field goal by McManus, but his kickoff was returned the other way by Pringle.

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Hill in the fourth quarter to boost his stats to 15 of 23 passing for 200 yards but he didn't have to carry his team in this one. He was replaced late in the game by backup Chad Henne with the Chiefs up 37-16.

Lock was 24 of 40 for 254 yards with two interceptions. He has three interceptions with zero touchdown throws in the two games since returning from a four-week shoulder injury.

Lindsay had 79 yards on 9 carries but is likely out for the game with a concussion. His replacement, Melvin Gordon, had two lost fumbles while rushing for 68 yards on 17 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown after the outcome had been decided.

BRONCO BITS

Besides Lindsay, the Broncos lost nose tackle Mike Purcell (foot) and special teamer Derrek Tuszka (hamstring) to game-ending injuries. Tim Patrick (hamstring) and Shelby Harris (wrist) were also hurt. Harris returned only to receive an unsportsmanlike penalty for yelling at the ref which helped set up a touchdown run by Henne. ...

Besides Chubb, Malik Reed and Dre'Mont Jones also had sacks on Mahomes. Reed also sacked Henne giving him his second consecutive two-sack game.

