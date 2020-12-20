No. 7 Indiana headed to Outback Bowl

The Hoosiers will take on Ole Miss on January 2 in Tampa.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had IU as 11th ranked. They are No. 7 according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Indiana is Florida bound!

Two teams from Kentucky and the Indiana Hoosiers now know where they’re headed.

The 7th-ranked Hoosiers are headed to Tampa Bay to take on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

Indiana hasn’t played since Dec. 5 due to COVID-19. They’ve had an impressive 6-1 record during this topsy-turvy football season.

IU Head Coach Tom Allen was an assistant at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014.