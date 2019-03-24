LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are back in familiar territory after a 71-50 win over Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In her last game at KFC Yum! Center, senior Asia Durr finished with 24 points, five assists and three steals. Durr, Sam Fuehring and Arica Carter were all substituted out of the game with under two minutes left, hugging coach Jeff Walz as they headed to the bench.

The Cards will face the winner of Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Friday. Tip-off has not been announced.