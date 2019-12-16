LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylie Shook scored five consecutive points to put the No. 7 Louisville women ahead and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by No. 14 Kentucky for a hard-fought 67-66 victory.

The Cardinals rallied from a 55-45 third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run entering the fourth and led 62-57 before Kentucky tied it on Rhyne Howard's jumper.

Shook answered that and a second jumper by Howard with a mid-range shot and a 3 for a three-point edge.

Jazmine Jones grabbed Howard's 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville's fourth straight win in the rivalry series.