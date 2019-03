LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the regular season ends, the Louisville Cardinals are now set for postseason play in the ACC Tournament.

The Cards have been given the No. 7 seed and will begin play on Wednesday in Charlotte. They will face the winner between No. 10 seed Georgia Tech or No. 15 Notre Dame.

Louisville closed out the season with a 73-68 loss against Virginia.

Tuesday, March 12

First round

Noon – No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (ESPN/Raycom)

2 p.m. – No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (ESPN/Raycom)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt (ESPNU/Raycom)

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Noon – No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson (ESPN/Raycom)

2 p.m. – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/Raycom)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/Raycom)

9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/Raycom)

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

7 p.m. – No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Saturday, March 16

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Friday evening winners (ESPN/Raycom)

Click here for printable bracket