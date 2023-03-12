Indiana women earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Women's Tournament

The Hoosiers will play in the Greenville region and will face either Tennessee Tech or Monmouth on Saturday in Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the best season in program history that featured its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1983, the Indiana Hoosiers women's basketball program hopes it can make a run to its first Final Four.

Indiana gets a No. 1 seed in the second Greenville region. The Hoosiers will face either Tennessee Tech or Monmouth on Saturday in Bloomington. The 8-9 matchup is Oklahoma Stave vs. Miami.

Teri Moren has built IU into a contender, leading the Hoosiers to a 27-3 record and nine wins over ranked opponents. While they blew a 24-point halftime lead in a Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State, they figure to be a major threat in the Big Dance.

Sacred Heart alumna Grace Berger and star center Mackenzie Holmes lead the way for Indiana. Holmes is the leading scorer and rebounder at 22.3 points per game and 7.3 points per game. Berger is an all-around leader, averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team with 128 assists.

But IU's balance has separated the Hoosiers as much as anything else. Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon also average double figures in scoring. Indiana also moves the ball well, ranking seventh in the nation with 18.3 assists per game.

Moren has already led Indiana to Sweet 16 and Elite Eight appearances. The next step for her and this veteran group very well could be a Final Four.

