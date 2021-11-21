Louisville-UK Governor's Cup game time set

It’s the 33rd meeting for the Cards and Cats with UK holding 17-15 advantage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The stage has been set for this year’s battle for the Governor’s Cup.

Louisville football’s rivalry game with Kentucky will take place on Nov. 27 at Cardinal Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID.

