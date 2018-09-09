LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After torrential downpours and lightning postponed the match between Louisville City FC and FC Cincinnati Saturday night, officials have announced the rescheduled date.

That game will take place on Sept. 11 at Slugger Field. Game time is expected to start around 7 p.m.

Officials say the game will pick up in the 38th minute with FC Cincinnati holding a 1-0 lead through Corben Bone’s 23rd-minute goal which occurred before the players left the field due to lightning.

Fans who held tickets to Saturday’s game will be able to access their new tickets through their SeatGeek account prior to Tuesday’s match.

Those who can’t make the game also have the option to trade in those tickets to get tickets for the remaining three home games by contacting the LouCity ticket office.

Officials say all tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored but those tickers already scanned needs to be reprinted by LouCity FC.

To have those tickets re-printed and left at Will Call, contact tickets@louisvillecityfc.com or by phone (502) 384-8799 and select option 2.

© 2018 WHAS-TV