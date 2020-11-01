BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University fans have always been passionate. For them, the promised land is Assembly Hall.

Fred Farris has dreamed of stepping inside for 77 years.

This weekend he will finally get his chance thanks to a Christmas present from his daughter Michele.

"It was a ticket to come to a ballgame tomorrow against Ohio State. I just lost it," Fred said. "I says, 'Oh no. I've never been there.'"

Born a Buckeye, raised a Hoosier, Fred moved his family of six children 17 times over his career in the railroad and now is retired in Florida. He just couldn't make time to get to a game at IU.

Michele posted video of his reaction on Twitter. The post has gone viral, with more than 2,500 people liking it.

