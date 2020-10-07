Fall sports at Kentucky State University canceled, SIAC says

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced all sports with a fall championship have been canceled.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — All sports with a fall championship at Kentucky State University have been canceled following a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announcement.

The SIAC said student-athletes cannot compete without violating the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

"Kentucky State University respects the consensus of our conference leadership and member presidents in reaching this extraordinarily difficult but necessary decision," President M. Christopher Brown II said in a statement.

Kentucky State will still honor all athletic scholarships and Brown said they have begun the process to guarantee no loss of eligibility.

Brown said campus leaders are working on new formats for events like homecoming and other campus activities.

"While our campus community and stakeholders may be rightfully disappointed with the cancellation of conference play by the SIAC, we should equally understand and accept the decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of our Thorobred student-athletes," Brown said.

The decision comes after the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to rule out playing fall sports and the Big Ten canceled non-conference games.

Other state schools have yet to be impacted by cancellations.

