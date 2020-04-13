LEXINGTON, Ky. — SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

"It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship this year due to circumstances beyond our control," Quickley said in a tweet. "But after praying about it and discussing with my family, I've decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent."

The Kentucky sophomore had a breakout second season with the Wildcats, leading the team in scoring, 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting. Quickley averaged 16.1 points per game, shot 42.8% from the arch and ranked second in school history after finishing the regular season shooting 92.3% from the line.

Quickley joins guards Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey in entering the draft. UK's Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery have not announced a decision. Louisville junior Jordan Nwora has also entered the draft.

