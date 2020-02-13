LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 12 Kentucky men's basketball team play Ole Miss Saturday at Rupp Arena at 2 p.m.

Cats' fans in attendance will receive a limited edition "Kentucky Effect" poster that features all 29 former UK players currently playing in the NBA.

Kentucky Basketball said via Twitter that fans in sections 218-237 and 235-244 will receive the posters at the entrance of the sections.

The posters come a day before the NBA All-Star game which features three former Wildcats in Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

