Jackson-Davis, Bates lead Indiana in Big Ten opener as Hoosiers top Nebraska 68-55

The Hoosiers improved to 7-1 on the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points and Tamar Bates came off the bench to score a career-high 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers as Indiana defeated Nebraska 68-55 to open the Big Ten season.

Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in the second half when Indiana took control, adding seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.

Race Thompson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, his third double-double this season and second in a row.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. led Nebraska with 15 points, five rebounds and a season-low three assists. Bryce McGowens was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, the first time he hasn’t reached double figures in five games.