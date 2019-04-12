BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past No. 17 Florida State 80-64 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three straight ranked opponents under coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.

