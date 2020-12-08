How will changes to the Derby impact Louisville businesses?

Those in the hospitality industry said they expect fewer than the allowed 23,000 fans, seeing a large number of room cancellations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year for several local businesses, driving in nearly $400 million to the area each year. But with Churchill Downs only allowing around 14% of its total capacity, how will those who rely on the Run for the Roses be impacted?

Some in the hospitality industry said they expect fewer than the allowed 23,000 fans, seeing a large number of room cancellations.

"I think like any event that we host now, like Street Rod, we won't really know the reality of it until they've gone through their event," Karen Williams with Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Corporate customers are not traveling, so some said this year's Derby will be a "locals" event with only around 15,000 in attendance. Still, locals will have to pay a hefty price. With only reserved seating available, the lowest priced ticket to this year's Derby is currently around $430.

"As we stand today, you know we might have in the city a 30% occupancy, which normally would be near 100% for Derby," Williams said.

Those who live in the are often make hundreds parking cars or selling foods and drinks to visitors. Catina Cole said she's torn between embracing the opportunity this year or protecting her family during the pandemic.

"I worry about my aunt — she's 63," Cole said. "And I worry about myself...it could take any of us out."

Williams said they are trying to focus on the silver lining: that even a small taste of success is better than going dry. During a conference call in July, Churchill Downs said the track lost $149.4 million from rescheduling the Derby.

