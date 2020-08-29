Country House win in 2019 Derby upheld by appeals court

Gary West says he is “disappointed” in the court's decision but will not appeal it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal appeals court has upheld the decision by Churchill Downs’ stewards that made Country House the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati affirmed a U.S. District Court decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Gary and Mary West, who own Maximum Security. Their horse crossed the finish line first in last year’s Derby but was disqualified for interference. That made runner-up Country House the winner.

Gary West says he is “disappointed” in the court's decision but will not appeal it.

