LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. X ended their two game losing skid in a dominating 42-6 victory over Butler in HS Gametime's Game of the Week.

Four different Tigers reached the endzone in the rout of the Bears holding them to a season-low of six points.

"We talked all week long about the three E's: Energy, Enthusiasm and Effort. I thought we came out with some energy," St. X head coach Kevin Wallace said.

Both teams have one game left on the slate before postseason play begins. The Bears host DuPont Manual while Cincinnati's St. X comes to town to play the Tigers.

Check out more HS football highlights from the Kentuckiana area and the complete HS Gametime Week 9 show from St. X!