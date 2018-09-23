AP Indiana High School Football How They Fared
By The Associated Press
Class 6A
1. Warren Central (6-0) beat Indpls Pike 59-7.
2. Brownsburg (6-0) beat Westfield 30-28.
3. Avon (5-1) beat Fishers 33-0.
4. Penn (5-1) beat S. Bend St. Joseph's 21-13.
5. Indpls N. Central (4-2) lost to Carmel 41-40, 3OT.
6. Carmel (5-1) beat Indpls N. Central 41-40, 3OT.
7. Lafayette Jeff (5-1) beat Anderson 76-0.
8. Center Grove (3-3) beat Lawrence Central 33-10.
9. Columbus North (5-1) beat Terre Haute North 42-10.
10. Ft. Wayne Snider (4-2) lost to Ft. Wayne Wayne 21-7.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (6-0) beat Greenfield 76-7.
2. Martinsville (5-1) lost to Whiteland 40-21.
3. Decatur Central (5-1) beat Plainfield 42-21.
4. Whiteland (5-1) beat Martinsville 40-21.
5. Columbus East (4-2) beat Floyd Central 45-0.
6. Bedford N. Lawrence (5-1) beat Terre Haute South 42-41.
7. Indpls Cathedral (3-3) beat Jeffersonville 55-14.
8. Michigan City (4-2) beat Lake Central 49-6.
9. Zionsville (3-3)lost to Hamilton Southeastern 30-14.
10. Elkhart Central (3-3) lost to Mishawaka 22-15.
Class 4A
1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (6-0) beat Ft. Wayne Concordia 36-13.
2. NorthWood (6-0) beat Northridge 63-30.
3. Ev. Central (6-0) beat Ev. Harrison 56-0.
4. Mishawaka (5-1) beat Elkhart Central 22-15.
5. E. Central (5-1) beat S. Dearborn 42-12.
6. Lowell (5-1) beat Highland 7-0.
7. Angola (6-0) beat Fairfield 70-0.
8. Marion (6-o) beat Logansport 30-0.
9. Pendleton Hts. (4-2) loat to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28-14.
10. Northview (6-0) beat N. Putnam 41-21.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (6-0) beat Guerin Catholic 21-13.
2. Ev. Memorial (6-0) beat Ev. Reitz 42-6.
3. W. Lafayette (6-0) beat Benton Central 65-7.
4. Brownstown (5-1) lost to Seymour 44-34.
5. Heritage Hills (6-0) beat Gibson Southern 31-7.
6. Guerin Catholic (4-2) lost to Indpls Chatard 21-13.
7. Gibson Southern (4-2) lost to Heritage Hills 31-7.
8. Andrean (5-1) beat Munster 52-0.
9. Mishawaka Marian (4-2) lost to Bremen 21-14.
10. Ft. Wayne Luers (4-2) beat Ft. Wayne Northrop 45-43.
Class 2A
1. Western Boone (6-0) beat Frankfort 57-0.
2. Triton Central (6-0) beat Indpls Ritter 49-22.
3. Tipton (6-0) beat Northwestern 36-0.
4. Indpls Scecina (5-1) beat Indpls Lutheran 50-7.
5. Southridge (5-1) beat Tell City 31-18.
6. Bremen (6-0) beat Mishawaka Marian 21-14.
7. Whiting (6-0) beat Hanover Central 61-0.
8. Eastbrook (5-1) beat Frankton 63-0.
9. Shenandoah (5-1) beat Hagerstown 49-0.
10. Paoli (6-0) beat N. Decatur 35-14.
Class 1A
1. Pioneer (6-0) beat Triton 56-6.
2. N. Central (Farmersburg) (5-1) lost to Maconaquah 35-28.
3. Adams Central (6-0) beat S. Adams 49-12.
(tie) Churubusco (6-0) beat Fremont 36-8.
5. Southwood (6-0) beat Whitko 49-0.
6. S. Adams (5-1) lost to Adams Central 49-12.
7. Sheridan (5-1) beat Taylor 66-13.
8. Monroe Central (5-1) beat Wes-Del 34-8.
9. Eastern Greene (4-1) beat Perry Central 14-3.
10. Indpls Lutheran (3-3) lost to Indpls Scecina 50-7.