AP Indiana High School Football How They Fared

By The Associated Press

Class 6A

1. Warren Central (6-0) beat Indpls Pike 59-7.

2. Brownsburg (6-0) beat Westfield 30-28.

3. Avon (5-1) beat Fishers 33-0.

4. Penn (5-1) beat S. Bend St. Joseph's 21-13.

5. Indpls N. Central (4-2) lost to Carmel 41-40, 3OT.

6. Carmel (5-1) beat Indpls N. Central 41-40, 3OT.

7. Lafayette Jeff (5-1) beat Anderson 76-0.

8. Center Grove (3-3) beat Lawrence Central 33-10.

9. Columbus North (5-1) beat Terre Haute North 42-10.

10. Ft. Wayne Snider (4-2) lost to Ft. Wayne Wayne 21-7.

Class 5A

1. New Palestine (6-0) beat Greenfield 76-7.

2. Martinsville (5-1) lost to Whiteland 40-21.

3. Decatur Central (5-1) beat Plainfield 42-21.

4. Whiteland (5-1) beat Martinsville 40-21.

5. Columbus East (4-2) beat Floyd Central 45-0.

6. Bedford N. Lawrence (5-1) beat Terre Haute South 42-41.

7. Indpls Cathedral (3-3) beat Jeffersonville 55-14.

8. Michigan City (4-2) beat Lake Central 49-6.

9. Zionsville (3-3)lost to Hamilton Southeastern 30-14.

10. Elkhart Central (3-3) lost to Mishawaka 22-15.

Class 4A

1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (6-0) beat Ft. Wayne Concordia 36-13.

2. NorthWood (6-0) beat Northridge 63-30.

3. Ev. Central (6-0) beat Ev. Harrison 56-0.

4. Mishawaka (5-1) beat Elkhart Central 22-15.

5. E. Central (5-1) beat S. Dearborn 42-12.

6. Lowell (5-1) beat Highland 7-0.

7. Angola (6-0) beat Fairfield 70-0.

8. Marion (6-o) beat Logansport 30-0.

9. Pendleton Hts. (4-2) loat to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28-14.

10. Northview (6-0) beat N. Putnam 41-21.

Class 3A

1. Indpls Chatard (6-0) beat Guerin Catholic 21-13.

2. Ev. Memorial (6-0) beat Ev. Reitz 42-6.

3. W. Lafayette (6-0) beat Benton Central 65-7.

4. Brownstown (5-1) lost to Seymour 44-34.

5. Heritage Hills (6-0) beat Gibson Southern 31-7.

6. Guerin Catholic (4-2) lost to Indpls Chatard 21-13.

7. Gibson Southern (4-2) lost to Heritage Hills 31-7.

8. Andrean (5-1) beat Munster 52-0.

9. Mishawaka Marian (4-2) lost to Bremen 21-14.

10. Ft. Wayne Luers (4-2) beat Ft. Wayne Northrop 45-43.

Class 2A

1. Western Boone (6-0) beat Frankfort 57-0.

2. Triton Central (6-0) beat Indpls Ritter 49-22.

3. Tipton (6-0) beat Northwestern 36-0.

4. Indpls Scecina (5-1) beat Indpls Lutheran 50-7.

5. Southridge (5-1) beat Tell City 31-18.

6. Bremen (6-0) beat Mishawaka Marian 21-14.

7. Whiting (6-0) beat Hanover Central 61-0.

8. Eastbrook (5-1) beat Frankton 63-0.

9. Shenandoah (5-1) beat Hagerstown 49-0.

10. Paoli (6-0) beat N. Decatur 35-14.

Class 1A

1. Pioneer (6-0) beat Triton 56-6.

2. N. Central (Farmersburg) (5-1) lost to Maconaquah 35-28.

3. Adams Central (6-0) beat S. Adams 49-12.

(tie) Churubusco (6-0) beat Fremont 36-8.

5. Southwood (6-0) beat Whitko 49-0.

6. S. Adams (5-1) lost to Adams Central 49-12.

7. Sheridan (5-1) beat Taylor 66-13.

8. Monroe Central (5-1) beat Wes-Del 34-8.

9. Eastern Greene (4-1) beat Perry Central 14-3.

10. Indpls Lutheran (3-3) lost to Indpls Scecina 50-7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.