High School

H.S. Game Time in Kentuckiana -- Week 1

Friday night high school football is back for Kentuckiana!
Credit: Danny Hooks - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of American football on field with yard lines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday night high school football for Kentucky and Indiana is back!

KENTUCKY PREP FOOTBALL

Adair Co. 40, Russell Co. 0

Allen Co.-Scottsville 19, Marion Co. 0

Ashland Blazer 28, Raceland 21

Barren Co. 30, Metcalfe Co. 0

Bath Co. 20, Fairview 6

Beechwood 31, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 14

Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14

Bell Co. 19, North Laurel 7

Bethlehem 55, Marshall Co. 13

Betsy Layne 37, Berea 0

Boone Co. 31, Holmes 0

Boyd Co. 46, S. Point, Ohio 7

Bracken Co. 26, Pendleton Co. 0

Breckinridge County 14, Fort Knox 7

Butler Co. 29, Russellville 7

Campbell Co. def. Scott, forfeit

Carroll Co. 36, Lou. Western 12

Casey Co. 10, Lincoln Co. 6

Central Hardin 42, George Rogers Clark 22

Cin. Anderson, Ohio 44, South Oldham 15

Cin. Taft, Ohio 40, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 18

Clay Co. 58, Pineville 35

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 36, Greenup Co. 28

Conner 45, Lex. Dunbar 21

Cooper 35, Bardstown 14

Corbin 47, Cin. Hughes, Ohio 12

Cov. Catholic 37, Ryle 22

Crittenden Co. 30, Webster Co. 8

East Ridge 8, Morgan Co. 0

Estill Co. 22, East Carter 21

Fleming Co. 20, Lex. Henry Clay 18

Floyd Central 28, Paintsville 22

Fort Campbell 20, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 17

Franklin Co. 23, Great Crossing 21

Franklin-Simpson 40, Christian Co. 28

Gallatin Co. 21, Dayton 0

Glasgow 35, LaRue Co. 6

Grayson Co. 14, Edmonson Co. 7

Green Co. 34, Garrard Co. 20

Greenwood 49, Hopkinsville 14

Hancock Co. 6, John Hardin 0

Harlan 46, Hancock County, Tenn. 6

Henderson Co. 35, Meade Co. 34

Highlands 34, Lexington Catholic 27

Hopkins Co. Central 20, Caldwell Co. 14

Jackson County, Tenn. 21, Clinton Co. 20

Jellico, Tenn. 14, Lynn Camp 8, OT

Johnson Central 28, Madison Central 21

Knott Co. Central 55, Jenkins 8

Lawrence Co. 34, Rowan Co. 14

Letcher County Central 36, Shelby Valley 26

Lex. Sayre 41, Cov. Holy Cross 3

Lex. Tates Creek 21, Lou. Eastern 14

Logan Co. 57, Warren Central 14

Lou. Ballard 41, Southwestern 34

Lou. Christian Academy 28, Owensboro 14

Lou. DeSales 27, Lou. Seneca 19

Lou. DuPont Manual 26, Lou. Central 0

Lou. Holy Cross 23, North Bullitt 7

Lou. Jeffersontown 46, IHS 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 31, Lou. Atherton 20

Lou. Male 48, Lou. Butler 0

Lou. Moore 52, Lou. Shawnee 6

Lou. Southern 10, Lou. Doss 0

Lou. St. Xavier 52, Floyd Central, Ind. 13

Lou. Trinity 36, Lex. Bryan Station 0

Ludlow 42, Lockland, Ohio 6

Martin County 20, Hazard 7

Mayfield 42, Graves Co. 7

McLean Co. 46, Ohio Co. 14

Monroe Co. 34, Todd Co. Central 7

Muhlenberg County 22, Caverna 6

Nicholas Co. 32, Lewis Co. 30

Oldham County 35, Lex. Lafayette 14

Owensboro Catholic 42, Owensboro Apollo 6

Paris 50, Frankfort 0

Perry Co. Central 22, Somerset 21

Pike Co. Central 20, West Carter 10

Pikeville 34, Pulaski Co. 12

Prestonsburg 30, Leslie Co. 21

Rockcastle Co. 53, Anderson Co. 15

Russell 28, Mason Co. 8

Scott Co. 51, Madison Southern 7

Shelby Co. 33, Collins 24

Simon Kenton 29, Dixie Heights 19

South Fulton, Tenn. 40, Ballard Memorial 0

South Laurel 35, McCreary Central 23

Trimble Co. 8, Jackson Co. 6

Union Co. 21, Madisonville 14

W.E.B. DuBois 14, Thomas Nelson 6

Walton-Verona 27, Bishop Brossart 14

Warren East 24, Daviess Co. 0

Washington Co. 41, Lou. Valley 0

Wayne Co. 35, East Jessamine 28

West Jessamine 34, Danville 27

Whitley Co. 49, Knox Central 26

INDIANA PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 42, Garrett 8

Alexandria 49, Wes-Del 12

Batesville 42, Indian Creek 28

Bloomington North 34, Mooresville 29

Bloomington South 45, Columbus East 10

Bluffton 47, Northfield 6

Brownsburg 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 7

Brownstown 42, Corydon 6

Calumet Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 8

Carmel 14, Homestead 7

Carroll (Flora) 59, N. Newton 0

Centerville 68, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

Charlestown 28, Silver Creek 13

Cin. Finneytown, Ohio 28, Attica 0

Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8

Concord 16, Elkhart 6

Covington 34, Tri-County 14

Culver Academy 21, S. Bend Adams 14

Danville 21, Greencastle 14

DeKalb 28, Angola 14

E. Central 42, Lawrenceburg 7

E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Eastbrook 27, Huntington North 24

Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15

Eastside 30, Woodlan 20

Edgewood 41, Mitchell 27

Evansville Memorial 30, Jasper 13

Evansville Reitz 45, Evansville Harrison 0

Fairfield 29, Goshen 6

Fishers 44, Indpls N. Central 0

Forest Park 35, Princeton 0

Franklin 42, New Albany 3

Franklin Central 29, Indpls Perry Meridian 12

Greenfield 49, Madison 0

Greenwood 51, Seymour 49

Hagerstown 51, Knightstown 20

Hamilton Hts. 26, Lapel 14

Hamilton Southeastern 28, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 14

Heritage 34, Bellmont 0

Heritage Christian 47, Crawfordsville 12

Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 13

Indpls Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14

Indpls Chatard 49, Indy Brebeuf 23

Indpls Roncalli 43, Southport 20

Indpls Tindley 12, Edinburgh 7

Jay Co. 47, Blackford 7

Knox 42, Winamac 0

Kokomo 16, Leo 14

LaVille 17, Bremen 10

Lafayette Harrison 42, W. Lafayette 6

Lawrence Central 54, Indpls Tech 0

Lawrence North 24, Avon 17

Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0

Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 52, Floyd Central 13

Maconaquah 40, Southwood 27

Madison-Grant 58, Tri-Central 27

Marion 22, Ft. Wayne South 17

Martinsville 23, Bedford N. Lawrence 19

Mishawaka 44, Mishawaka Marian 12

Mississinewa 23, Norwell 21

N. Daviess 34, Washington 18

N. Montgomery 40, N. Putnam 16

N. Posey 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 14

N. Vermillion 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22

New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22

Northview 48, North Vigo 16

Oak Hill 34, Eastern (Greentown) 19

Owen Valley 60, Brown Co. 0

Penn 38, Valparaiso 21

Peru 42, Logansport 28

Pioneer 29, Cass 22

Plainfield 32, South Vigo 13

Providence 56, Indpls Washington 6

Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0

Rochester 56, Wabash 7

S. Adams 20, Tipton 3

S. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 0

S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 13

Scottsburg 53, Clarksville 0

Shelbyville 39, Greensburg 14

Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26

Speedway 33, Covenant Christian 21

Springs Valley 20, Eastern (Greene) 14

Sullivan 34, N. Knox 6

Tell City 26, Perry Central 20

Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 12

Tri-West 42, Western 6

Triton 30, S. Central (Union Mills) 6

Triton Central 41, Cascade 13

Twin Lakes 37, Northwestern 14

Vincennes 49, Evansville Bosse 30

W. Central 24, Caston 12

W. Noble 47, Central Noble 7

W. Washington 27, Eastern (Pekin) 21

Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16

Westfield 34, New Palestine 14

Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0

Winchester 42, Monroe Central 13

Yorktown 55, Anderson 6

Zionsville 24, Indpls Pike 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

