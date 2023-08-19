H.S. Game Time in Kentuckiana -- Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday night high school football for Kentucky and Indiana is back!
KENTUCKY PREP FOOTBALL
Adair Co. 40, Russell Co. 0
Allen Co.-Scottsville 19, Marion Co. 0
Ashland Blazer 28, Raceland 21
Barren Co. 30, Metcalfe Co. 0
Bath Co. 20, Fairview 6
Beechwood 31, Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 14
Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14
Bell Co. 19, North Laurel 7
Bethlehem 55, Marshall Co. 13
Betsy Layne 37, Berea 0
Boone Co. 31, Holmes 0
Boyd Co. 46, S. Point, Ohio 7
Bracken Co. 26, Pendleton Co. 0
Breckinridge County 14, Fort Knox 7
Butler Co. 29, Russellville 7
Campbell Co. def. Scott, forfeit
Carroll Co. 36, Lou. Western 12
Casey Co. 10, Lincoln Co. 6
Central Hardin 42, George Rogers Clark 22
Cin. Anderson, Ohio 44, South Oldham 15
Cin. Taft, Ohio 40, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 18
Clay Co. 58, Pineville 35
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 36, Greenup Co. 28
Conner 45, Lex. Dunbar 21
Cooper 35, Bardstown 14
Corbin 47, Cin. Hughes, Ohio 12
Cov. Catholic 37, Ryle 22
Crittenden Co. 30, Webster Co. 8
East Ridge 8, Morgan Co. 0
Estill Co. 22, East Carter 21
Fleming Co. 20, Lex. Henry Clay 18
Floyd Central 28, Paintsville 22
Fort Campbell 20, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 17
Franklin Co. 23, Great Crossing 21
Franklin-Simpson 40, Christian Co. 28
Gallatin Co. 21, Dayton 0
Glasgow 35, LaRue Co. 6
Grayson Co. 14, Edmonson Co. 7
Green Co. 34, Garrard Co. 20
Greenwood 49, Hopkinsville 14
Hancock Co. 6, John Hardin 0
Harlan 46, Hancock County, Tenn. 6
Henderson Co. 35, Meade Co. 34
Highlands 34, Lexington Catholic 27
Hopkins Co. Central 20, Caldwell Co. 14
Jackson County, Tenn. 21, Clinton Co. 20
Jellico, Tenn. 14, Lynn Camp 8, OT
Johnson Central 28, Madison Central 21
Knott Co. Central 55, Jenkins 8
Lawrence Co. 34, Rowan Co. 14
Letcher County Central 36, Shelby Valley 26
Lex. Sayre 41, Cov. Holy Cross 3
Lex. Tates Creek 21, Lou. Eastern 14
Logan Co. 57, Warren Central 14
Lou. Ballard 41, Southwestern 34
Lou. Christian Academy 28, Owensboro 14
Lou. DeSales 27, Lou. Seneca 19
Lou. DuPont Manual 26, Lou. Central 0
Lou. Holy Cross 23, North Bullitt 7
Lou. Jeffersontown 46, IHS 0
Lou. Ky. Country Day 31, Lou. Atherton 20
Lou. Male 48, Lou. Butler 0
Lou. Moore 52, Lou. Shawnee 6
Lou. Southern 10, Lou. Doss 0
Lou. St. Xavier 52, Floyd Central, Ind. 13
Lou. Trinity 36, Lex. Bryan Station 0
Ludlow 42, Lockland, Ohio 6
Martin County 20, Hazard 7
Mayfield 42, Graves Co. 7
McLean Co. 46, Ohio Co. 14
Monroe Co. 34, Todd Co. Central 7
Muhlenberg County 22, Caverna 6
Nicholas Co. 32, Lewis Co. 30
Oldham County 35, Lex. Lafayette 14
Owensboro Catholic 42, Owensboro Apollo 6
Paris 50, Frankfort 0
Perry Co. Central 22, Somerset 21
Pike Co. Central 20, West Carter 10
Pikeville 34, Pulaski Co. 12
Prestonsburg 30, Leslie Co. 21
Rockcastle Co. 53, Anderson Co. 15
Russell 28, Mason Co. 8
Scott Co. 51, Madison Southern 7
Shelby Co. 33, Collins 24
Simon Kenton 29, Dixie Heights 19
South Fulton, Tenn. 40, Ballard Memorial 0
South Laurel 35, McCreary Central 23
Trimble Co. 8, Jackson Co. 6
Union Co. 21, Madisonville 14
W.E.B. DuBois 14, Thomas Nelson 6
Walton-Verona 27, Bishop Brossart 14
Warren East 24, Daviess Co. 0
Washington Co. 41, Lou. Valley 0
Wayne Co. 35, East Jessamine 28
West Jessamine 34, Danville 27
Whitley Co. 49, Knox Central 26
INDIANA PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 42, Garrett 8
Alexandria 49, Wes-Del 12
Batesville 42, Indian Creek 28
Bloomington North 34, Mooresville 29
Bloomington South 45, Columbus East 10
Bluffton 47, Northfield 6
Brownsburg 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 7
Brownstown 42, Corydon 6
Calumet Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 8
Carmel 14, Homestead 7
Carroll (Flora) 59, N. Newton 0
Centerville 68, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
Charlestown 28, Silver Creek 13
Cin. Finneytown, Ohio 28, Attica 0
Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8
Concord 16, Elkhart 6
Covington 34, Tri-County 14
Culver Academy 21, S. Bend Adams 14
Danville 21, Greencastle 14
DeKalb 28, Angola 14
E. Central 42, Lawrenceburg 7
E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Eastbrook 27, Huntington North 24
Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15
Eastside 30, Woodlan 20
Edgewood 41, Mitchell 27
Evansville Memorial 30, Jasper 13
Evansville Reitz 45, Evansville Harrison 0
Fairfield 29, Goshen 6
Fishers 44, Indpls N. Central 0
Forest Park 35, Princeton 0
Franklin 42, New Albany 3
Franklin Central 29, Indpls Perry Meridian 12
Greenfield 49, Madison 0
Greenwood 51, Seymour 49
Hagerstown 51, Knightstown 20
Hamilton Hts. 26, Lapel 14
Hamilton Southeastern 28, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 14
Heritage 34, Bellmont 0
Heritage Christian 47, Crawfordsville 12
Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 13
Indpls Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14
Indpls Chatard 49, Indy Brebeuf 23
Indpls Roncalli 43, Southport 20
Indpls Tindley 12, Edinburgh 7
Jay Co. 47, Blackford 7
Knox 42, Winamac 0
Kokomo 16, Leo 14
LaVille 17, Bremen 10
Lafayette Harrison 42, W. Lafayette 6
Lawrence Central 54, Indpls Tech 0
Lawrence North 24, Avon 17
Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 52, Floyd Central 13
Maconaquah 40, Southwood 27
Madison-Grant 58, Tri-Central 27
Marion 22, Ft. Wayne South 17
Martinsville 23, Bedford N. Lawrence 19
Mishawaka 44, Mishawaka Marian 12
Mississinewa 23, Norwell 21
N. Daviess 34, Washington 18
N. Montgomery 40, N. Putnam 16
N. Posey 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 14
N. Vermillion 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22
New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6
NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22
Northview 48, North Vigo 16
Oak Hill 34, Eastern (Greentown) 19
Owen Valley 60, Brown Co. 0
Penn 38, Valparaiso 21
Peru 42, Logansport 28
Pioneer 29, Cass 22
Plainfield 32, South Vigo 13
Providence 56, Indpls Washington 6
Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0
Rochester 56, Wabash 7
S. Adams 20, Tipton 3
S. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 0
S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 13
Scottsburg 53, Clarksville 0
Shelbyville 39, Greensburg 14
Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26
Speedway 33, Covenant Christian 21
Springs Valley 20, Eastern (Greene) 14
Sullivan 34, N. Knox 6
Tell City 26, Perry Central 20
Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 12
Tri-West 42, Western 6
Triton 30, S. Central (Union Mills) 6
Triton Central 41, Cascade 13
Twin Lakes 37, Northwestern 14
Vincennes 49, Evansville Bosse 30
W. Central 24, Caston 12
W. Noble 47, Central Noble 7
W. Washington 27, Eastern (Pekin) 21
Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13
Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16
Westfield 34, New Palestine 14
Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0
Winchester 42, Monroe Central 13
Yorktown 55, Anderson 6
Zionsville 24, Indpls Pike 21
