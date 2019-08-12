JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville High School was handed their first loss Saturday when a dunk at the buzzer gave Lawrence North a 61-59 win in overtime.

Both teams are ranked in the top five in the state, and both had 1-0 records going into the game.

Lawrence North posted a video of the final seconds on Twitter, showing Wildcat DJ Hughes rebounding and dunking the ball as the clock expired in overtime.

Other local high school basketball scores include:

Kentucky Boys -

Briarcrest, Tenn. 78, Male 70, OT

Bullitt East 67, Logan Co. 63

Campbellsville 83, Glasgow 81, OT

DeSales 51, Franklin, Wash. 27

Franklin Co. 48, Nelson Co. 40

George Rogers Clark 90, Floyd Central 51

Iroquois 59, Boone Co. 54

John Hardin 76, Christian Co. 29

Jeffersontown 71, Muhlenberg County 46

Russellville 56, Adair Co. 54

South Oldham 72, Grant Co. 68

Spencer Co. 71, Shelby Valley 69

Trinity 47, Centerville, Ohio 46

Kentucky Girls -

Boyd Co. 60, Central Hardin 55

Butler 43, Conner 40, OT

Daviess Co. 55, Shawnee 20

Dixie Heights 72, Mercy 69

Elizabethtown 61, Walton-Verona 27

Grayson Co. 56, Taylor Co. 52

Henry Co. 55, Valley 11

Ky. Country Day 58, Seneca 42

Male 43, McLean Co. 41

North Oldham 84, Southern 18

Oldham County 62, Eminence 22

Pleasure Ridge Park 70, Logan Co. 55

Sacred Heart 58, Simon Kenton 53

Whitehaven, Tenn. 59, Christian Academy 49

Indiana Boys -

Carroll (Flora) 68, W. Central 34

Christian Academy 51, New Washington 38

Franklin 55, Seymour 52, OT

Jennings Co. 62, Rock Creek Academy 54

Lawrence North 61, Jeffersonville 59, OT

Madison 83, Corydon 64

New Albany 68, Ev. Harrison 45

Paoli 55, Lanesville 54

Salem 55, Henryville 54

Indiana Girls -

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, New Albany 36

Brownstown 48, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Casey Co., Ky. 54, Vincennes Rivet 35

Crawford Co. 54, Clarksville 17

E. Central 54, Jennings Co. 37

Jasper 59, Ev. Central 39

Jeffersonville 57, Floyd Central 42

Paoli 52, Henryville 29

Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 49

Silver Creek 59, Corydon 48

Switzerland Co. 37, Christian Academy 10

Trinity Lutheran 55, Providence 35

Washington Catholic 46, Eminence 29

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.