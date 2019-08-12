JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville High School was handed their first loss Saturday when a dunk at the buzzer gave Lawrence North a 61-59 win in overtime.
Both teams are ranked in the top five in the state, and both had 1-0 records going into the game.
Lawrence North posted a video of the final seconds on Twitter, showing Wildcat DJ Hughes rebounding and dunking the ball as the clock expired in overtime.
Other local high school basketball scores include:
Kentucky Boys -
Briarcrest, Tenn. 78, Male 70, OT
Bullitt East 67, Logan Co. 63
Campbellsville 83, Glasgow 81, OT
DeSales 51, Franklin, Wash. 27
Franklin Co. 48, Nelson Co. 40
George Rogers Clark 90, Floyd Central 51
Iroquois 59, Boone Co. 54
John Hardin 76, Christian Co. 29
Jeffersontown 71, Muhlenberg County 46
Russellville 56, Adair Co. 54
South Oldham 72, Grant Co. 68
Spencer Co. 71, Shelby Valley 69
Trinity 47, Centerville, Ohio 46
Kentucky Girls -
Boyd Co. 60, Central Hardin 55
Butler 43, Conner 40, OT
Daviess Co. 55, Shawnee 20
Dixie Heights 72, Mercy 69
Elizabethtown 61, Walton-Verona 27
Grayson Co. 56, Taylor Co. 52
Henry Co. 55, Valley 11
Ky. Country Day 58, Seneca 42
Male 43, McLean Co. 41
North Oldham 84, Southern 18
Oldham County 62, Eminence 22
Pleasure Ridge Park 70, Logan Co. 55
Sacred Heart 58, Simon Kenton 53
Whitehaven, Tenn. 59, Christian Academy 49
Indiana Boys -
Carroll (Flora) 68, W. Central 34
Christian Academy 51, New Washington 38
Franklin 55, Seymour 52, OT
Jennings Co. 62, Rock Creek Academy 54
Lawrence North 61, Jeffersonville 59, OT
Madison 83, Corydon 64
New Albany 68, Ev. Harrison 45
Paoli 55, Lanesville 54
Salem 55, Henryville 54
Indiana Girls -
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, New Albany 36
Brownstown 48, Eastern (Pekin) 39
Casey Co., Ky. 54, Vincennes Rivet 35
Crawford Co. 54, Clarksville 17
E. Central 54, Jennings Co. 37
Jasper 59, Ev. Central 39
Jeffersonville 57, Floyd Central 42
Paoli 52, Henryville 29
Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 49
Silver Creek 59, Corydon 48
Switzerland Co. 37, Christian Academy 10
Trinity Lutheran 55, Providence 35
Washington Catholic 46, Eminence 29
