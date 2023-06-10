High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 8

In case you missed a high school football game Friday, here are the scores from games that happened in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week eight of high school football.

Kentucky high school football scores

Ashland Blazer 43, Boyd Co. 15

Bardstown 31, John Hardin 0

Beechwood 67, Owen Co. 0

Bell Co. 52, Knox Central 28

Bishop Brossart 35, Cov. Holy Cross 14

Boyle Co. 49, Russell Co. 7

Bracken Co. 44, Gallatin Co. 33

Bullitt East 14, Lou. Fern Creek 6

Carroll Co. 21, Walton-Verona 7

Clay Co. 33, McCreary Central 13

Corbin 39, Letcher County Central 14

Crittenden Co. 40, Ohio Co. 6

Daviess Co. 24, Christian Co. 16

Dayton 38, Bellevue 14

East Carter 19, Fleming Co. 15

East Jessamine 14, Anderson Co. 6

East Ridge 60, Betsy Layne 38

Elizabethtown 15, LaRue Co. 12

Estill Co. 20, Powell Co. 13

Fort Campbell 24, Todd Co. Central 14

Frankfort 36, Eminence 26

Franklin Co. 29, Southwestern 28

Frederick Douglass 44, Madison Central 7

Harlan Co. 26, South Laurel 22

Henderson Co. 56, McCracken County (Paducah) 28

Henry Co. 36, Western Hills 0

Highlands 53, Boone Co. 7

Hopkins Co. Central 40, Trigg Co. 14

Lawrence Co. 35, Magoffin Co. 14

Leslie Co. 25, Danville 19

Lex. Bryan Station 51, George Rogers Clark 6

Lex. Lafayette 30, Lex. Henry Clay 0

Lex. Sayre 49, Berea 0

Lexington Catholic 48, Bourbon Co. 0

Lou. DuPont Manual 37, Lou. St. Xavier 36

Lou. Ky. Country Day 19, Lou. Holy Cross 16

Lou. Shawnee 8, Fort Knox 0

Lou. Trinity 44, Lou. Ballard 10

Ludlow 41, Trimble Co. 6

Madison Southern 24, Montgomery Co. 14

Madisonville 36, Owensboro Apollo 7

Mason Co. 40, Harrison Co. 13

Middlesboro 47, Pineville 6

Montcalm, W.Va. 50, Phelps 0

Morgan Co. 22, Jenkins 14

Newport Central Catholic 22, Newport 6

North Hardin 22, Central Hardin 15

North Laurel 28, Pulaski Co. 14

Oldham County 35, Lou. Eastern 14

Paintsville 14, Hazard 3

Paris 40, Nicholas Co. 6

Raceland 67, Fairview 0

Russell 38, Lewis Co. 14

Ryle 37, Campbell Co. 36

Scott Co. 43, South Oldham 14

Shelby Co. 27, Spencer Co. 14

Simon Kenton 50, Great Crossing 36

South Warren 48, Lou. Moore 15

Union Co. 48, Hancock Co. 20

Washington Co. 44, W.E.B. DuBois 12

West Carter 40, Bath Co. 6

Whitley Co. 56, Perry Co. Central 32

Williamsburg 50, Lynn Camp 0

Woodford Co. 41, Collins 14

Indiana high school football scores

Adams Central 24, Bluffton 0

Alexandria 35, Frankton 0

Angola 18, Garrett 13

Avon 20, Zionsville 17

Batesville 49, Franklin Co. 6

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Madison 0

Bloomington North 38, Columbus North 35

Bloomington South 51, Indy Brebeuf 26

Boone Grove 63, Lake Station 6

Boonville 45, Washington 6

Brownsburg 27, Noblesville 22

Brownstown 45, Silver Creek 14

Calumet 26, Griffith 15

Carmel 17, Warren Central 14

Carroll (Flora) 43, Clinton Prairie 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 35, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

Cass 38, Manchester 7

Castle 56, Evansville Central 0

Center Grove 43, Lawrence North 26

Centerville 53, Union City 0

Charlestown 46, Salem 22

Clinton Central 48, Delphi 6

Columbus East 25, Jeffersonville 7

Covington 54, Attica 6

Crown Point 21, Chesterton 7

Danville 21, Western Boone 7

DeKalb 38, Bellmont 14

Decatur Central 14, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

E. Central 62, Greensburg 0

E. Noble 31, New Haven 21

Eastbrook 22, Madison-Grant 8

Eastern (Greentown) 19, Sheridan 14

Eastern Hancock 26, Shenandoah 14

Eastside 43, Central Noble 7

Evansville Mater Dei 43, Evansville Harrison 20

Evansville Reitz 52, Evansville Bosse 20

Floyd Central 56, Jennings Co. 14

Forest Park 48, Pike Central 13

Fountain Central 34, N. Vermillion 28

Franklin 35, Greenwood 21

Fremont 30, Prairie Heights 20

Ft. Wayne Luers 36, Ft. Wayne South 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 13

Ft. Wayne Wayne 18, Ft. Wayne North 12

Gary West 68, Hammond Noll 8

Gibson Southern 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6

Greencastle 35, Owen Valley 15

Greenfield 28, Delta 9

Greenwood Christian 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

Guerin Catholic 42, North Vigo 0

Hamilton Hts. 51, S. Bend Washington 6

Hamilton Southeastern 19, Franklin Central 3

Hammond Central 44, East Chicago Central 6

Hanover Central 33, Andrean 9

Heritage 61, Southern Wells 7

Heritage Hills 55, Princeton 7

Hobart 65, Hammond Morton 38

Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Indian Creek 21, Sullivan 7

Indpls Attucks 48, Indpls Washington 6

Indpls Ben Davis 26, Lawrence Central 23

Indpls Cathedral 42, Indpls Roncalli 0

Indpls Chatard 42, Indpls Shortridge 6

Indpls Lutheran 28, Speedway 9

Indpls Park Tudor 58, S. Newton 18

Indpls Pike 34, Indpls N. Central 15

Indpls Scecina 41, Indpls Ritter 28

Indpls Tindley 20, Christel House Manual 13

Jasper 35, Evansville North 21

Jimtown 44, S. Bend Adams 6

Kankakee Valley 49, Highland 12

Knox 42, Triton 7

Kokomo 43, Richmond 0

LaVille 23, N. Judson 20

Lafayette Catholic 64, Benton Central 7

Lafayette Harrison 43, Logansport 7

Lafayette Jeff 43, Marion 6

Lakeland 33, Fairfield 7

Lapel 28, Jay Co. 7

Lawrenceburg 52, Connersville 7

Lebanon 41, Southmont 28

Leo 51, Columbia City 7

Linton 47, Eastern (Greene) 14

Lowell 56, Munster 28

Maconaquah 55, Wabash 13

Martinsville 38, Mooresville 35

McCutcheon 44, Indpls Tech 7

Merrillville 38, Lake Central 9

Michigan City 35, LaPorte 0

Milan 49, S. Decatur 7

Mishawaka 31, Concord 7

Mishawaka Marian 27, Elkhart 14

Mississinewa 49, Elwood 0

Monroe Central 45, Indpls Irvington 0

Monrovia 42, Cascade 35

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28, Shelbyville 14

N. Decatur 69, Edinburgh 0

N. Harrison 35, Clarksville 8

N. Knox 46, N. Daviess 7

N. Montgomery 36, Frankfort 6

N. Posey 21, Southridge 14

N. Putnam 57, Brown Co. 8

N. White 66, N. Newton 0

New Palestine 35, New Castle 7

NorthWood 38, Wawasee 21

Northeastern 42, Knightstown 6

Northfield 33, Whitko 0

Northridge 42, Plymouth 14

Northview 57, Edgewood 7

Norwell 27, Huntington North 6

Oak Hill 41, Blackford 0

Paoli 57, Mitchell 7

Pendleton Hts. 31, Yorktown 7

Penn 22, New Prairie 0

Peru 54, N. Miami 7

Pioneer 46, Culver 8

Providence 51, Corydon 13

Rensselaer 42, Northwestern 27

River Forest 29, S. Central (Union Mills) 8

Riverton Parke 21, Parke Heritage 6

Rochester 41, Southwood 0

S. Adams 48, Woodlan 20

S. Bend Riley 22, Bremen 9

S. Bend St. Joseph's 20, Culver Academy 6

S. Dearborn 42, Rushville 18

S. Putnam 36, Heritage Christian 19

S. Spencer 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

S. Vermillion 37, Seeger 22

Scottsburg 19, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Seymour 53, New Albany 14

South Vigo 34, Southport 7

Spring Valley 38, Perry Central 6

Switzerland Co. 62, Southside Home School 0

Tell City 55, Tecumseh 7

Tri 32, Hagerstown 0

Tri-Central 16, Taylor 7

Tri-County 60, Bowman 0

Tri-West 41, Crawfordsville 0

Triton Central 31, Beech Grove 6

Valparaiso 42, Portage 6

Vincennes 6, Evansville Memorial 0

W. Central 52, Frontier 12

W. Lafayette 26, Twin Lakes 7

W. Noble 48, Churubusco 0

W. Vigo 43, Cloverdale 18

W. Washington 62, Crawford Co. 6

Warsaw 42, Goshen 7

Wes-Del 34, Union Co. 14

Western 28, Tipton 14

Westfield 28, Fishers 14

Whiteland 22, Plainfield 8

Winamac 28, Caston 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

