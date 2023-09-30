High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 7

In case you missed a high school football game Friday, here are the scores from games that happened in Kentuckiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week seven of high school football.

Kentucky high school football scores

Ashland Blazer 48, Rowan Co. 0

Beechwood 53, Walton-Verona 3

Belfry 14, Lawrence Co. 6

Bethlehem 45, Butler Co. 8

Boyd Co. 48, Greenup Co. 14

Carroll Co. 48, Bracken Co. 47

Caverna 72, Fulton Co. 14

Central Hardin 51, Warren Central 12

Cooper 41, Conner 7

Corbin 34, Johnson Central 6

Cov. Catholic 56, Grant Co. 6

Cov. Holy Cross 14, Morgan Co. 8

Crittenden Co. 28, Murray 14

East Carter 41, Bath Co. 8

Fleming Co. 40, Lewis Co. 0

Floyd Central 36, Knott Co. Central 20

Fort Campbell 37, Edmonson Co. 8

Franklin Co. 60, North Oldham 13

Franklin-Simpson 27, Glasgow 14

Garrard Co. 24, Casey Co. 13

Graves Co. 14, Owensboro Apollo 7

Grayson Co. 42, North Bullitt 6

Greenwood 56, Ohio Co. 7

Hancock Co. 40, Webster Co. 39

Hart Co. 33, Adair Co. 22

Highlands 51, Dixie Heights 21

Hopkinsville 42, Calloway Co. 0

Jackson Co. 49, Jenkins 6

John Hardin 48, Thomas Nelson 0

Knox Central 52, McCreary Central 20

Lex. Bryan Station 56, Lex. Henry Clay 0

Lex. Christian 49, Fort Knox 0

Lex. Sayre 50, Bourbon Co. 0

Lex. Tates Creek 42, Lex. Dunbar 21

Lincoln Co. 40, Wayne Co. 33

Lou. Atherton 20, Lou. Butler 6

Lou. Central 60, Elizabethtown 7

Lou. Christian Academy 49, LaRue Co. 0

Lou. DeSales 41, Lou. Waggener 0

Lou. Doss 46, Lou. Valley 20

Lou. Eastern 28, Bullitt Central 21

Lou. Fairdale 47, IHS 0

Lou. Fern Creek 37, W.E.B. DuBois 0

Lou. Holy Cross 14, Nelson Co. 10

Lou. Male 43, Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 0

Lou. Moore 10, Lou. Seneca 0

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21, Meade Co. 20

Lou. Southern 6, Frankfort 2

Lou. St. Xavier 55, Ryle 35

Lou. Trinity 17, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 3

Ludlow 56, Bellevue 12

Madison Central 38, Pulaski Co. 28

Madison Southern 36, East Jessamine 6

Madisonville 56, Muhlenberg County 34

Magoffin Co. 50, Powell Co. 25

Martin County 44, Prestonsburg 0

Mason Co. 52, Holmes 0

Mayfield 63, Caldwell Co. 7

Mercer Co. 36, Marion Co. 0

Middlesboro 40, Harlan 24

Nicholas Co. 60, Fairview 20

North Hardin 29, Barren Co. 14

North Laurel 62, South Laurel 0

Owen Co. 27, Gallatin Co. 21, OT

Owensboro 50, Marshall Co. 0

Owensboro Catholic 57, Todd Co. Central 7

Paducah Tilghman 63, Logan Co. 20

Paintsville 28, East Ridge 16

Paris 41, Bishop Brossart 3

Raceland 43, Hazard 0

Rockcastle Co. 40, Bell Co. 38

Russell 14, West Carter 9

Russellville 38, Ballard Memorial 6

Scott 40, Boone Co. 34

Scott Co. 51, Anderson Co. 13

Shelby Co. 38, Western Hills 6

Somerset 42, Breathitt Co. 21

Southwestern 49, Harlan Co. 12

Spencer Co. 30, Henry Co. 21

Taylor Co. 44, Russell Co. 6

Union Co. 42, Trigg Co. 12

Warren East 36, Allen Co.-Scottsville 14

Washington Co. 39, Lou. Shawnee 8

West Jessamine 20, Montgomery Co. 14, OT

Whitley Co. 63, Scott County, Tenn. 14

Williamsburg 58, Pineville 6

Woodford Co. 30, South Oldham 14

PART 2

Indiana high school football scores

Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 7

Alexandria 38, Oak Hill 14

Batesville 49, Greensburg 0

Beech Grove 62, Indpls Ritter 20

Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0

Bloomington South 49, Columbus North 14

Boone Grove 55, Whiting 7

Boonville 54, Princeton 7

Bremen 34, Prairie Heights 0

Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21

Brownstown 56, Madison 6

Carroll (Flora) 64, Clinton Central 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41, Homestead 20

Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19

Castle 39, Jasper 32

Caston 49, Culver 14

Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 17

Centerville 63, Union Co. 14

Central Noble 24, Churubusco 12

Charlestown 33, Corydon 0

Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 14

Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0

Culver Academy 42, Woodlan 0

Danville 46, Frankfort 6

DeKalb 49, Norwell 27

Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42

E. Central 64, Connersville 0

E. Noble 35, Columbia City 0

Eastbrook 62, Elwood 0

Eastern (Greentown) 31, Tri-Central 7

Eastern (Pekin) 22, Salem 21

Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26

Eastside 35, Fremont 0

Edinburgh 54, Indpls Irvington 18

Elkhart 34, S. Bend Adams 0

Evansville Bosse 36, Evansville Mater Dei 20

Evansville Harrison 28, Evansville Central 21

Evansville North 31, Vincennes 0

Evansville Reitz 34, Evansville Memorial 0

Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23

Floyd Central 28, Bedford N. Lawrence 27

Ft. Wayne Luers 29, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28

Ft. Wayne North 20, Ft. Wayne South 6

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7

Ft. Wayne Wayne 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6

Garrett 22, Fairfield 19

Gary West 14, Griffith 13

Gibson Southern 45, Washington 6

Goshen 24, Plymouth 21

Greencastle 68, Cloverdale 7

Greenfield 35, Yorktown 30

Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14

Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24

Hamilton Hts. 43, Tipton 0

Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22

Hammond Morton 56, Hammond Central 3

Hanover Central 31, Hobart 26

Heritage 27, Bluffton 21

Heritage Hills 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 3

Highland 28, Munster 27, OT

Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21

Indpls Attucks 28, Indpls Shortridge 22

Indpls Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16

Indpls Cathedral 39, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 26

Indpls Chatard 41, Andrean 0

Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Washington 0

Kankakee Valley 38, Lowell 14

Knox 50, Pioneer 8

Kokomo 52, Anderson 14

LaVille 31, Glenn 27

Lafayette Catholic 43, Twin Lakes 0

Lafayette Harrison 38, Indpls Tech 6

Lake Central 20, Chesterton 14

Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15

Lawrence Central 49, Indpls N. Central 20

Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7

Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 14

Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0

Leo 48, Huntington North 0

Linton 40, N. Knox 0

Logansport 50, Richmond 8

Lou. Male, Ky. 43, Indpls Roncalli 0

Maconaquah 43, Cass 26

Madison-Grant 38, Frankton 15

Manchester 21, Whitko 0

Martinsville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 31

McCutcheon 34, Lafayette Jeff 22

Michigan City 21, Portage 8

Mishawaka Marian 39, Angola 14

Mississinewa 49, Blackford 6

Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, New Castle 21

Muncie Central 32, Marion 30

N. Decatur 38, N. Daviess 0

N. Posey 41, Forest Park 7

N. Putnam 48, W. Vigo 0

N. Vermillion 41, Parke Heritage 0

N. White 58, S. Newton 22

New Albany 29, Jeffersonville 7

New Haven 32, Bellmont 14

New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7

New Prairie 35, S. Bend Riley 12

NorthWood 43, Mishawaka 42, OT

Northeastern 19, Shenandoah 16

Northridge 21, Concord 14

Paoli 50, Crawford Co. 7

Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 23

Penn 28, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Perry Central 48, W. Washington 14

Peru 61, Southwood 7

Plainfield 38, Franklin 3

Providence 41, Milan 13

Rensselaer 64, Benton Central 26

River Forest 49, Hammond Noll 0

Riverton Parke 53, Attica 0

Rochester 62, Northfield 0

S. Adams 23, Jay Co. 20

S. Central (Union Mills) 61, Lake Station 8

S. Dearborn 38, Franklin Co. 6

S. Decatur 27, Switzerland Co. 7

S. Putnam 66, Brown Co. 0

S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 20

Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 6

Seeger 14, Covington 13

Seymour 56, Jennings Co. 32

Sheridan 37, Delphi 14

Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 37

South Vigo 32, Indy Brebeuf 25

Southport 43, North Vigo 7

Southridge 42, S. Spencer 7

Spring Valley 68, Tecumseh 7

Sullivan 28, Edgewood 7

Tell City 42, Pike Central 0

Tippecanoe Valley 35, W. Lafayette 13

Tri 48, Knightstown 14

Tri-County 38, Frontier 21

Tri-West 38, N. Montgomery 0

Triton 40, N. Judson 7

Triton Central 38, Indpls Scecina 14

Union City 62, Cambridge City Lincoln 26

Valparaiso 26, Merrillville 24

W. Noble 35, Lakeland 34, OT

Wabash 20, N. Miami 18

Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15

Wes-Del 35, Indpls Tindley 14

Western 55, Northwestern 40

Western Boone 29, Southmont 6

Westfield 38, Avon 14

Wheeler 38, Calumet 8

Winamac 22, W. Central 14

Winchester 48, Hagerstown 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.