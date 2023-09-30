High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week seven of high school football.
Kentucky high school football scores
Ashland Blazer 48, Rowan Co. 0
Beechwood 53, Walton-Verona 3
Belfry 14, Lawrence Co. 6
Bethlehem 45, Butler Co. 8
Boyd Co. 48, Greenup Co. 14
Carroll Co. 48, Bracken Co. 47
Caverna 72, Fulton Co. 14
Central Hardin 51, Warren Central 12
Cooper 41, Conner 7
Corbin 34, Johnson Central 6
Cov. Catholic 56, Grant Co. 6
Cov. Holy Cross 14, Morgan Co. 8
Crittenden Co. 28, Murray 14
East Carter 41, Bath Co. 8
Fleming Co. 40, Lewis Co. 0
Floyd Central 36, Knott Co. Central 20
Fort Campbell 37, Edmonson Co. 8
Franklin Co. 60, North Oldham 13
Franklin-Simpson 27, Glasgow 14
Garrard Co. 24, Casey Co. 13
Graves Co. 14, Owensboro Apollo 7
Grayson Co. 42, North Bullitt 6
Greenwood 56, Ohio Co. 7
Hancock Co. 40, Webster Co. 39
Hart Co. 33, Adair Co. 22
Highlands 51, Dixie Heights 21
Hopkinsville 42, Calloway Co. 0
Jackson Co. 49, Jenkins 6
John Hardin 48, Thomas Nelson 0
Knox Central 52, McCreary Central 20
Lex. Bryan Station 56, Lex. Henry Clay 0
Lex. Christian 49, Fort Knox 0
Lex. Sayre 50, Bourbon Co. 0
Lex. Tates Creek 42, Lex. Dunbar 21
Lincoln Co. 40, Wayne Co. 33
Lou. Atherton 20, Lou. Butler 6
Lou. Central 60, Elizabethtown 7
Lou. Christian Academy 49, LaRue Co. 0
Lou. DeSales 41, Lou. Waggener 0
Lou. Doss 46, Lou. Valley 20
Lou. Eastern 28, Bullitt Central 21
Lou. Fairdale 47, IHS 0
Lou. Fern Creek 37, W.E.B. DuBois 0
Lou. Holy Cross 14, Nelson Co. 10
Lou. Male 43, Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 0
Lou. Moore 10, Lou. Seneca 0
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 21, Meade Co. 20
Lou. Southern 6, Frankfort 2
Lou. St. Xavier 55, Ryle 35
Lou. Trinity 17, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 3
Ludlow 56, Bellevue 12
Madison Central 38, Pulaski Co. 28
Madison Southern 36, East Jessamine 6
Madisonville 56, Muhlenberg County 34
Magoffin Co. 50, Powell Co. 25
Martin County 44, Prestonsburg 0
Mason Co. 52, Holmes 0
Mayfield 63, Caldwell Co. 7
Mercer Co. 36, Marion Co. 0
Middlesboro 40, Harlan 24
Nicholas Co. 60, Fairview 20
North Hardin 29, Barren Co. 14
North Laurel 62, South Laurel 0
Owen Co. 27, Gallatin Co. 21, OT
Owensboro 50, Marshall Co. 0
Owensboro Catholic 57, Todd Co. Central 7
Paducah Tilghman 63, Logan Co. 20
Paintsville 28, East Ridge 16
Paris 41, Bishop Brossart 3
Raceland 43, Hazard 0
Rockcastle Co. 40, Bell Co. 38
Russell 14, West Carter 9
Russellville 38, Ballard Memorial 6
Scott 40, Boone Co. 34
Scott Co. 51, Anderson Co. 13
Shelby Co. 38, Western Hills 6
Somerset 42, Breathitt Co. 21
Southwestern 49, Harlan Co. 12
Spencer Co. 30, Henry Co. 21
Taylor Co. 44, Russell Co. 6
Union Co. 42, Trigg Co. 12
Warren East 36, Allen Co.-Scottsville 14
Washington Co. 39, Lou. Shawnee 8
West Jessamine 20, Montgomery Co. 14, OT
Whitley Co. 63, Scott County, Tenn. 14
Williamsburg 58, Pineville 6
Woodford Co. 30, South Oldham 14
PART 2
Indiana high school football scores
Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 7
Alexandria 38, Oak Hill 14
Batesville 49, Greensburg 0
Beech Grove 62, Indpls Ritter 20
Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0
Bloomington South 49, Columbus North 14
Boone Grove 55, Whiting 7
Boonville 54, Princeton 7
Bremen 34, Prairie Heights 0
Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21
Brownstown 56, Madison 6
Carroll (Flora) 64, Clinton Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41, Homestead 20
Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19
Castle 39, Jasper 32
Caston 49, Culver 14
Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 17
Centerville 63, Union Co. 14
Central Noble 24, Churubusco 12
Charlestown 33, Corydon 0
Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 14
Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0
Culver Academy 42, Woodlan 0
Danville 46, Frankfort 6
DeKalb 49, Norwell 27
Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42
E. Central 64, Connersville 0
E. Noble 35, Columbia City 0
Eastbrook 62, Elwood 0
Eastern (Greentown) 31, Tri-Central 7
Eastern (Pekin) 22, Salem 21
Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26
Eastside 35, Fremont 0
Edinburgh 54, Indpls Irvington 18
Elkhart 34, S. Bend Adams 0
Evansville Bosse 36, Evansville Mater Dei 20
Evansville Harrison 28, Evansville Central 21
Evansville North 31, Vincennes 0
Evansville Reitz 34, Evansville Memorial 0
Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23
Floyd Central 28, Bedford N. Lawrence 27
Ft. Wayne Luers 29, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28
Ft. Wayne North 20, Ft. Wayne South 6
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7
Ft. Wayne Wayne 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6
Garrett 22, Fairfield 19
Gary West 14, Griffith 13
Gibson Southern 45, Washington 6
Goshen 24, Plymouth 21
Greencastle 68, Cloverdale 7
Greenfield 35, Yorktown 30
Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14
Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24
Hamilton Hts. 43, Tipton 0
Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22
Hammond Morton 56, Hammond Central 3
Hanover Central 31, Hobart 26
Heritage 27, Bluffton 21
Heritage Hills 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 3
Highland 28, Munster 27, OT
Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21
Indpls Attucks 28, Indpls Shortridge 22
Indpls Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16
Indpls Cathedral 39, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 26
Indpls Chatard 41, Andrean 0
Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Washington 0
Kankakee Valley 38, Lowell 14
Knox 50, Pioneer 8
Kokomo 52, Anderson 14
LaVille 31, Glenn 27
Lafayette Catholic 43, Twin Lakes 0
Lafayette Harrison 38, Indpls Tech 6
Lake Central 20, Chesterton 14
Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15
Lawrence Central 49, Indpls N. Central 20
Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7
Lawrenceburg 48, Rushville 14
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
Leo 48, Huntington North 0
Linton 40, N. Knox 0
Logansport 50, Richmond 8
Lou. Male, Ky. 43, Indpls Roncalli 0
Maconaquah 43, Cass 26
Madison-Grant 38, Frankton 15
Manchester 21, Whitko 0
Martinsville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 31
McCutcheon 34, Lafayette Jeff 22
Michigan City 21, Portage 8
Mishawaka Marian 39, Angola 14
Mississinewa 49, Blackford 6
Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, New Castle 21
Muncie Central 32, Marion 30
N. Decatur 38, N. Daviess 0
N. Posey 41, Forest Park 7
N. Putnam 48, W. Vigo 0
N. Vermillion 41, Parke Heritage 0
N. White 58, S. Newton 22
New Albany 29, Jeffersonville 7
New Haven 32, Bellmont 14
New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7
New Prairie 35, S. Bend Riley 12
NorthWood 43, Mishawaka 42, OT
Northeastern 19, Shenandoah 16
Northridge 21, Concord 14
Paoli 50, Crawford Co. 7
Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 23
Penn 28, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Perry Central 48, W. Washington 14
Peru 61, Southwood 7
Plainfield 38, Franklin 3
Providence 41, Milan 13
Rensselaer 64, Benton Central 26
River Forest 49, Hammond Noll 0
Riverton Parke 53, Attica 0
Rochester 62, Northfield 0
S. Adams 23, Jay Co. 20
S. Central (Union Mills) 61, Lake Station 8
S. Dearborn 38, Franklin Co. 6
S. Decatur 27, Switzerland Co. 7
S. Putnam 66, Brown Co. 0
S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 20
Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 6
Seeger 14, Covington 13
Seymour 56, Jennings Co. 32
Sheridan 37, Delphi 14
Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 37
South Vigo 32, Indy Brebeuf 25
Southport 43, North Vigo 7
Southridge 42, S. Spencer 7
Spring Valley 68, Tecumseh 7
Sullivan 28, Edgewood 7
Tell City 42, Pike Central 0
Tippecanoe Valley 35, W. Lafayette 13
Tri 48, Knightstown 14
Tri-County 38, Frontier 21
Tri-West 38, N. Montgomery 0
Triton 40, N. Judson 7
Triton Central 38, Indpls Scecina 14
Union City 62, Cambridge City Lincoln 26
Valparaiso 26, Merrillville 24
W. Noble 35, Lakeland 34, OT
Wabash 20, N. Miami 18
Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15
Wes-Del 35, Indpls Tindley 14
Western 55, Northwestern 40
Western Boone 29, Southmont 6
Westfield 38, Avon 14
Wheeler 38, Calumet 8
Winamac 22, W. Central 14
Winchester 48, Hagerstown 0
