High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week five of high school football.

Kentucky high school football scores

Adair Co. 50, Monroe Co. 28

Ashland Blazer 47, Russell 10

Bardstown 34, Elizabethtown 21

Bethlehem 24, Washington Co. 21

Betsy Layne 41, Floyd Central 8

Bowling Green 45, Central Hardin 6

Boyle Co. 48, Taylor Co. 3

Breathitt Co. 41, Hazard 6

Breckinridge County 50, Nelson Co. 8

Bullitt East 13, Lou. Central 0

Campbell Co. 43, Newport Central Catholic 22

Campbellsville 34, Somerset 27

Carroll Co. 28, Anderson Co. 12

Casey Co. 34, McCreary Central 6

Caverna 28, Lou. Shawnee 6

Cin. Elder, Ohio 31, Lou. St. Xavier 21

Clay Co. 50, Leslie Co. 12

Clinton Co. 47, Jenkins 0

Collins 28, Lou. Fairdale 21

Cooper 40, Great Crossing 0

Corbin 6, Frederick Douglass 0

Cov. Catholic 35, Beechwood 31

Eminence 46, Trimble Co. 16

Ezell-Harding, Tenn. 48, Ballard Memorial 0

Fairview 36, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 12

Fort Campbell 42, Fort Knox 13

Franklin Co. 41, Spencer Co. 7

Franklin-Simpson 50, Russellville 19

Gallatin Co. 33, Berea 13

Garrard Co. 27, East Jessamine 23

Glasgow 36, Barren Co. 35

Grayson Co. 26, Lou. Moore 6

Greenup Co. 44, Montgomery Co. 29

Greenwood 43, Warren Central 6

Harrison Co. 35, Bourbon Co. 12

Hart Co. 48, Butler Co. 0

Highlands 40, Raceland 0

Jackson Co. 42, Lynn Camp 2

Johnson Central 34, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 6

Johnson County, Tenn. 45, Harlan 14

Knott Co. Central 51, Phelps 6

Knox Central 50, Danville 40

Lawrence Co. 44, Harlan Co. 20

Lee High, Va. 56, Pineville 28

Letcher County Central 48, Central - Wise, Va. 6

Lex. Bryan Station 41, Lex. Tates Creek 0

Lex. Christian 49, Lexington Catholic 42

Lex. Dunbar 36, Boone Co. 7

Lex. Sayre 41, Dayton 16

Lincoln Co. 33, Russell Co. 28

Lloyd Memorial 53, Bishop Brossart 7

Logan Co. 29, Allen Co.-Scottsville 26, OT

Lou. Atherton 16, Lou. Holy Cross 6

Lou. Ballard 44, George Rogers Clark 3

Lou. Butler 26, Lou. Seneca 16

Lou. Christian Academy 34, Ryle 22

Lou. DeSales 45, Lou. Valley 13

Lou. DuPont Manual 38, South Warren 35

Lou. Fern Creek 53, Lou. Eastern 6

Lou. Jeffersontown 38, Lou. Waggener 12

Lou. Ky. Country Day 28, John Hardin 3

Lou. Male 37, Lou. Trinity 20

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42, North Hardin 26

Lou. Western 24, Lou. Doss 2

Madison Southern 36, Lex. Henry Clay 6

Madisonville 70, Marshall Co. 30

Magoffin Co. 16, Martin County 14

Marion Co. 49, Thomas Nelson 21

Marion, Ill. 55, Christian Co. 38

Mason Co. 27, Rowan Co. 0

McCracken County (Paducah) 43, Caldwell Co. 7

McLean Co. 46, Todd Co. Central 28

Meade Co. 26, Daviess Co. 14

Metcalfe Co. 26, Wayne Co. 21

Newport 16, Ludlow 14

Nicholas Co. 28, Pendleton Co. 8

North Bullitt 25, Bullitt Central 22

North Oldham 49, Shelby Co. 21

Ohio Co. 33, Edmonson Co. 12

Owen Co. 28, Switzerland Co., Ind. 6

Owensboro 28, Graves Co. 21

Owensboro Apollo 41, Muhlenberg County 0

Owensboro Catholic 41, Henderson Co. 21

Paducah Tilghman 44, Hopkinsville 14

Paris 39, Rockcastle Co. 37

Perry Co. Central 58, Shelby Valley 42

Pikeville 40, Belfry 21

Prestonsburg 13, Pike Co. Central 7

Scott Co. 47, Madison Central 7

Simon Kenton 42, Conner 21

South Laurel 22, Estill Co. 16, OT

South Oldham 50, Oldham County 21

Southwestern 42, Mercer Co. 7

Tell City, Ind. 47, Hancock Co. 20

Tug Valley, W.Va. 54, East Ridge 6

Union Co. 50, Hopkins Co. Central 28

Walton-Verona 41, Holmes 0

Warren East 51, Calloway Co. 20

Webster Co. 64, Trigg Co. 42

West Carter 50, Powell Co. 20

West Jessamine 21, Lex. Lafayette 12

Western Hills 38, Morgan Co. 18

Woodford Co. 31, Pulaski Co. 21

Indiana high school football scores

Adams Central 35, Heritage 0

Avon 0, Franklin Central 0, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 36, Seymour 28

Beech Grove 38, Southport 9

Bloomington North 49, North Vigo 12

Bloomington South 41, South Vigo 14

Bluffton 19, Jay Co. 7

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28

Brownstown 40, N. Harrison 7

Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14

Carroll (Flora) 47, Eastern (Greentown) 7

Center Grove 36, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 18

Centerville 42, Tri 0

Central Noble 31, Fremont 21

Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7

Columbia City 49, DeKalb 17

Columbus East 42, New Albany 13

Concord 52, Wawasee 0

Covenant Christian 50, Indpls Tindley 14

Crown Point 49, Portage 6

Decatur Central 27, Mooresville 21

Delphi 42, Tri-Central 7

E. Central 42, Batesville 0

Eastern (Greene) 35, Clarksville 8

Eastern (Pekin) 41, Corydon 14

Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13

Eastside 15, Garrett 8

Evansville Memorial 29, Evansville Harrison 0

Evansville North 48, Evansville Bosse 16

Evansville Reitz 69, Evansville Central 7

Floyd Central 42, Jeffersonville 7

Fountain Central 64, Attica 12

Frontier 67, Indpls Irvington 8

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28, Homestead 27

Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Ft. Wayne North 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24

Ft. Wayne Wayne 47, Ft. Wayne South 6

Gibson Southern 38, Southridge 10

Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21

Greenfield 47, Shelbyville 0

Griffith 21, River Forest 20

Hagerstown 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Ohio 0

Hamilton Hts. 32, Western 0

Hanover Central 47, Kankakee Valley 7

Heritage Christian 35, Indpls Scecina 21

Heritage Hills 10, N. Posey 0

Holgate, Ohio 22, Harlan Christian 8

Huntington North 13, Bellmont 12

Indpls Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic 7

Indpls Ben Davis 31, Warren Central 28

Indpls Chatard 28, Columbus North 3

Indpls Lutheran 49, Cascade 13

Indpls Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7

Indpls Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13

Indpls Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21

Jasper 35, Evansville Mater Dei 21

Jennings Co. 54, Madison 26

Jimtown 35, Bremen 24

Knox 37, Glenn 8

Kokomo 35, Marion 20

LaVille 36, Caston 6

Lafayette Catholic 49, Tipton 7

Lafayette Harrison 51, Anderson 7

Lafayette Jeff 41, Muncie Central 0

Lakeland 38, Angola 37

Lapel 42, N. Decatur 7

Lawrence Central 28, Indpls Pike 20

Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6

Leo 14, E. Noble 7

Linton 20, Boonville 14

Martinsville 32, Franklin 14

McCutcheon 42, Logansport 10

Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0

Milan 49, Greenwood Christian 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 6

Mishawaka Marian 13, S. Bend Adams 6, OT

Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 29

Monrovia 45, Speedway 35

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20

N. Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28

N. Judson 21, Winamac 8

N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

N. Miami 24, Whitko 19

N. Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17

N. Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0

N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14

N. White 58, Wes-Del 26

New Haven 41, Norwell 15

New Palestine 34, Pendleton Hts. 14

New Prairie 29, S. Bend St. Joseph's 26

Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7

Northeastern 67, Union City 14

Northridge 43, Goshen 6

Northview 41, Owen Valley 7

Northwestern 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

Owen Co., Ky. 28, Switzerland Co. 6

Paoli 39, W. Washington 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 0

Peru 27, Maconaquah 26

Pioneer 28, Hammond Central 12

Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20

Princeton 39, Washington 35

Providence 42, Charlestown 14

Richmond 19, Indpls Tech 0

Rochester 44, Cass 6

Rushville 52, Connersville 28

S. Adams 28, Monroe Central 13

S. Bend Riley 46, Indpls Washington 6

S. Bend Washington 48, S. Bend Clay 6

S. Dearborn 74, Greensburg 0

S. Decatur 55, Southside Home School 8

S. Putnam 56, Edgewood 13

S. Spencer 48, Pike Central 14

S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14

Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20

Silver Creek 24, Scottsburg 7

Southmont 48, Crawfordsville 18

Spring Valley 46, Salem 11

Tell City 47, Hancock Co., Ky. 20

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Culver Academy 28

Tri-County 34, S. Newton 18

Tri-West 21, Danville 0

Triton 58, Culver 6

Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35

Twin Lakes 41, Benton Central 14

Vincennes 26, Castle 21

W. Central 68, N. Newton 6

W. Lafayette 40, Rensselaer 6

W. Noble 38, Fairfield 8

W. Vigo 41, Brown Co. 21

Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21

Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28

Winchester 45, Union Co. 0

Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3

Yorktown 34, New Castle 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

