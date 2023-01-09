High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 3

In case you missed a high school football game Friday, here are the scores from games that happened in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week three of high school football.

Kentucky scores

Adair Co. 13, LaRue Co. 0

Ashland Blazer 42, George Washington, W.Va. 21

Barren Co. 7, Warren East 6

Beechwood 49, Dixie Heights 48

Belfry 48, Johnson Central 20

Bell Co. 52, Letcher County Central 18

Bellevue 32, Cin. Riverview East, Ohio 22

Bethlehem 40, Carroll Co. 6

Boyle Co. 56, Danville 0

Bracken Co. 45, Nicholas Co. 6

Breathitt Co. 63, Lewis Co. 13

Bullitt Central 7, Garrard Co. 0

Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 14

Calloway Co. 47, Fulton Co. 14

Campbellsville 36, Metcalfe Co. 0

Center Grove, Ind. 34, Lou. Trinity 7

Central Hardin 36, Henderson Co. 35

Christian Co. 22, Hopkinsville 20

Clay Co. 44, Williamsburg 20

Clinton Co. 20, McCreary Central 18

Collins 48, Lex. Dunbar 13

Conner 34, Lex. Lafayette 7

Corbin 30, Lexington Catholic 10

Cov. Catholic 50, Simon Kenton 12

Cov. Holy Cross 21, Grant Co. 18

East Carter 33, Boyd Co. 28

East Ridge 30, River View, W.Va. 27

Eminence 42, Caverna 32

Estill Co. 22, West Carter 21

Franklin Co. 13, North Laurel 6

Franklin-Simpson 31, Allen Co.-Scottsville 21

Gate City, Va. 24, Middlesboro 18

George Rogers Clark 30, Pulaski Co. 7

Glasgow 28, Monroe Co. 0

Graves Co. 41, McEwen, Tenn. 6

Grayson Co. 27, McLean Co. 8

Great Crossing 41, Lex. Henry Clay 0

Greenup Co. 28, Portsmouth, Ohio 22, OT

Hart Co. 27, Green Co. 12

Henry Co. 43, East Jessamine 2

Highlands 67, Campbell Co. 35

John Hardin 50, IHS 0

Knox Central 14, Rhea County, Tenn. 7

Lawrence Co. 38, Perry Co. Central 14

Leslie Co. 37, Magoffin Co. 0

Lex. Sayre 14, Ludlow 0

Lex. Tates Creek 42, North Oldham 0

Lloyd Memorial 47, Holmes 8

Logan Co. 46, Russellville 21

Lou. Atherton 27, Lou. Southern 0

Lou. Ballard 49, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 22

Lou. Central 34, Lou. Butler 0

Lou. DuPont Manual 24, Cin. Taft, Ohio 8

Lou. Eastern 33, Lou. Fairdale 32

Lou. Fern Creek 27, Oldham County 14

Lou. Holy Cross 36, Lou. Western 6

Lou. Jeffersontown 28, Breckinridge County 20

Lou. Ky. Country Day 24, Lou. DeSales 23

Lou. Moore 34, Lou. Waggener 26

Lou. Seneca 39, Lou. Doss 0

Lou. Shawnee 32, Lou. Valley 8

Lou. St. Xavier 20, Lou. Male 10

Lynn Camp 28, Knott Co. Central 12

Madison Southern 18, Madison Central 6

Madisonville 46, Hopkins Co. Central 14

Marion Co. 34, Anderson Co. 14

Mason Co. 49, Fleming Co. 21

Massac County, Ill. 28, Ballard Memorial 7

Meade Co. 45, Owensboro Apollo 18

Mercer Co. 28, Shelby Co. 21

Montgomery Co. 42, Bourbon Co. 6

Morgan Co. 42, Berea 12

Muhlenberg County 8, Edmonson Co. 7

Murray 35, Marshall Co. 6

Nelson Co. 28, Washington Co. 7

Newport 56, Pendleton Co. 6

Newport Central Catholic 59, Scott 27

Owen Co. 14, Dayton 8

Owensboro 50, Daviess Co. 7

Owensboro Catholic 43, Greenwood 13

Paducah Tilghman 35, Mayfield 28

Paintsville 40, Prestonsburg 38

Paris 22, Hazard 6

Pike Co. Central 14, Harlan 2

Rockcastle Co. def. Frankfort, forfeit

Rowan Co. 39, Bath Co. 6

Ryle 28, Cooper 10

S. Point, Ohio 28, Russell 7

Scott Co. 52, Lincoln Co. 20

Shelby Valley 16, Martin County 7

Somerset 47, Knox Central 12

South Laurel 12, Russell Co. 7

South Oldham 36, Spencer Co. 0

South Warren 46, Southwestern 28

Switzerland Co., Ind. 21, Trimble Co. 6

Taylor Co. 42, Elizabethtown 13

Trigg Co. 26, Fort Campbell 21

Union Co. 36, Caldwell Co. 7

Warren Central 49, Butler Co. 26

Wayne Co. 37, Casey Co. 34

Webster Co. 47, Todd Co. Central 28

West Jessamine 58, Harrison Co. 42

Western Hills 46, Fort Knox 0

Whitley Co. 34, Harlan Co. 0

Woodford Co. 43, W.E.B. DuBois 6

Indiana scores

Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10

Alexandria 42, Blackford 7

Anderson 26, Richmond 3

Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8

Batesville 20, S. Dearborn 14

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 20

Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22

Bloomington North 38, South Vigo 28

Bloomington South 66, North Vigo 0

Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6

Boone Grove 52, Gary West 12

Bremen 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21

Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Calumet 52, East Chicago Central 8

Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0

Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6

Cascade 63, Edgewood 2

Castle 52, Evansville Bosse 42

Center Grove 34, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 7

Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21

Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20

Chicago Christian, Ill. 52, S. Bend Clay 6

Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6

Cloverdale 28, Brown Co. 6

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0

Columbus North 35, Southport 6

Connersville 41, Greensburg 14

Crown Point 39, Merrillville 6

Danville 28, Lebanon 26

Delta 21, Shelbyville 14

E. Central 38, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28

E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0

Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Daviess 22

Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7

Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38

Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Central 0

Evansville North 52, Evansville Harrison 12

Evansville Reitz 24, Jasper 7

Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6

Fishers 48, Noblesville 22

Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28

Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8

Franklin 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 20, OT

Franklin Co. 41, Rushville 21

Frankton 60, Elwood 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne North 12

Ft. Wayne Luers 37, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6

Garrett 27, Churubusco 0

Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 7

Glenn 30, Angola 24

Greencastle 56, W. Vigo 18

Greenfield 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28

Greenwood Christian 29, Wes-Del 26

Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7

Hagerstown 55, Union City 20

Hamilton Hts. 15, Lafayette Catholic 0

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23

Hammond Central 41, Griffith 0

Hanover Central 60, Highland 13

Heritage 26, Woodlan 0

Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 20

Hobart 49, Munster 21

Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0

Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 12

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0

Indpls Cathedral 35, Penn 6

Indpls Chatard 14, Indpls Roncalli 7

Indpls Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13

Indpls Park Tudor 44, Indpls Shortridge 38

Indpls Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic 19

Indpls Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22

Indpls Tech 50, Lafayette Jeff 12

Indpls Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2

Indy Brebeuf 44, Mishawaka Marian 31

Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12

Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7

Knightstown 55, Union Co. 0

Knox 56, Culver 8

Kokomo 49, Logansport 8

LaVille 29, Pioneer 13

Lafayette Harrison 35, Marion 7

Lake Central 21, Portage 20

Lake Station 20, N. Newton 6

Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26

Lawrenceburg 28, Milan 21

Leo 33, Norwell 0

Maconaquah 20, Northfield 13

Manchester 27, Wabash 21

McCutcheon 34, Muncie Central 7

Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6

Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16

Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 22

Monrovia 27, Linton 26, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45, Pike Central 6

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Indpls Irvington 0

N. Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6

N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6

N. Judson 38, Culver Academy 19

N. Knox 14, Washington 7

N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 14

N. Posey 41, S. Spencer 7

N. White 36, Winamac 14

New Albany 41, Jennings Co. 20

New Haven 48, DeKalb 28

New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22

New Prairie 47, Lowell 6

NorthWood 45, Concord 14

Northeastern 19, Winchester 7

Northview 46, Sullivan 13

Northwestern 50, Benton Central 48

Oak Hill 37, Eastbrook 6

Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18

Pendleton Hts. 40, New Castle 0

Peru 41, Cass 14

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30, Fremont 3

Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15

Providence 51, Madison 0

River Forest 17, Wheeler 14

Rochester 42, Whitko 0

S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12

S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0

S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14

S. Putnam 28, N. Putnam 6

Scottsburg 29, Salem 15

Seeger 58, Attica 6

Seymour 41, Columbus East 26

Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0

Southridge 63, Tecumseh 0

Southwood 39, N. Miami 6

Switzerland Co. 21, Trimble Co., Ky. 6

Tell City 42, Forest Park 21

Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7

Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12

Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0

Triton 30, Caston 14

Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0

Vincennes 28, Evansville Mater Dei 20

W. Central 42, Tri-County 8

W. Lafayette 39, Tipton 0

W. Noble 41, Eastside 17

W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0

Warren Central 49, Indpls N. Central 17

Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7

Wawasee 34, Goshen 21

Western 33, Rensselaer 20

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14

Westfield 28, Zionsville 27

Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15

Whiting 20, Hammond Noll 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

