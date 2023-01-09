High School football scores across Kentucky, Indiana | Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you missed Friday night's games, here are the results from week three of high school football.
Kentucky scores
Adair Co. 13, LaRue Co. 0
Ashland Blazer 42, George Washington, W.Va. 21
Barren Co. 7, Warren East 6
Beechwood 49, Dixie Heights 48
Belfry 48, Johnson Central 20
Bell Co. 52, Letcher County Central 18
Bellevue 32, Cin. Riverview East, Ohio 22
Bethlehem 40, Carroll Co. 6
Boyle Co. 56, Danville 0
Bracken Co. 45, Nicholas Co. 6
Breathitt Co. 63, Lewis Co. 13
Bullitt Central 7, Garrard Co. 0
Bullitt East 59, North Bullitt 14
Calloway Co. 47, Fulton Co. 14
Campbellsville 36, Metcalfe Co. 0
Center Grove, Ind. 34, Lou. Trinity 7
Central Hardin 36, Henderson Co. 35
Christian Co. 22, Hopkinsville 20
Clay Co. 44, Williamsburg 20
Clinton Co. 20, McCreary Central 18
Collins 48, Lex. Dunbar 13
Conner 34, Lex. Lafayette 7
Corbin 30, Lexington Catholic 10
Cov. Catholic 50, Simon Kenton 12
Cov. Holy Cross 21, Grant Co. 18
East Carter 33, Boyd Co. 28
East Ridge 30, River View, W.Va. 27
Eminence 42, Caverna 32
Estill Co. 22, West Carter 21
Franklin Co. 13, North Laurel 6
Franklin-Simpson 31, Allen Co.-Scottsville 21
Gate City, Va. 24, Middlesboro 18
George Rogers Clark 30, Pulaski Co. 7
Glasgow 28, Monroe Co. 0
Graves Co. 41, McEwen, Tenn. 6
Grayson Co. 27, McLean Co. 8
Great Crossing 41, Lex. Henry Clay 0
Greenup Co. 28, Portsmouth, Ohio 22, OT
Hart Co. 27, Green Co. 12
Henry Co. 43, East Jessamine 2
Highlands 67, Campbell Co. 35
John Hardin 50, IHS 0
Knox Central 14, Rhea County, Tenn. 7
Lawrence Co. 38, Perry Co. Central 14
Leslie Co. 37, Magoffin Co. 0
Lex. Sayre 14, Ludlow 0
Lex. Tates Creek 42, North Oldham 0
Lloyd Memorial 47, Holmes 8
Logan Co. 46, Russellville 21
Lou. Atherton 27, Lou. Southern 0
Lou. Ballard 49, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 22
Lou. Central 34, Lou. Butler 0
Lou. DuPont Manual 24, Cin. Taft, Ohio 8
Lou. Eastern 33, Lou. Fairdale 32
Lou. Fern Creek 27, Oldham County 14
Lou. Holy Cross 36, Lou. Western 6
Lou. Jeffersontown 28, Breckinridge County 20
Lou. Ky. Country Day 24, Lou. DeSales 23
Lou. Moore 34, Lou. Waggener 26
Lou. Seneca 39, Lou. Doss 0
Lou. Shawnee 32, Lou. Valley 8
Lou. St. Xavier 20, Lou. Male 10
Lynn Camp 28, Knott Co. Central 12
Madison Southern 18, Madison Central 6
Madisonville 46, Hopkins Co. Central 14
Marion Co. 34, Anderson Co. 14
Mason Co. 49, Fleming Co. 21
Massac County, Ill. 28, Ballard Memorial 7
Meade Co. 45, Owensboro Apollo 18
Mercer Co. 28, Shelby Co. 21
Montgomery Co. 42, Bourbon Co. 6
Morgan Co. 42, Berea 12
Muhlenberg County 8, Edmonson Co. 7
Murray 35, Marshall Co. 6
Nelson Co. 28, Washington Co. 7
Newport 56, Pendleton Co. 6
Newport Central Catholic 59, Scott 27
Owen Co. 14, Dayton 8
Owensboro 50, Daviess Co. 7
Owensboro Catholic 43, Greenwood 13
Paducah Tilghman 35, Mayfield 28
Paintsville 40, Prestonsburg 38
Paris 22, Hazard 6
Pike Co. Central 14, Harlan 2
Rockcastle Co. def. Frankfort, forfeit
Rowan Co. 39, Bath Co. 6
Ryle 28, Cooper 10
S. Point, Ohio 28, Russell 7
Scott Co. 52, Lincoln Co. 20
Shelby Valley 16, Martin County 7
Somerset 47, Knox Central 12
South Laurel 12, Russell Co. 7
South Oldham 36, Spencer Co. 0
South Warren 46, Southwestern 28
Switzerland Co., Ind. 21, Trimble Co. 6
Taylor Co. 42, Elizabethtown 13
Trigg Co. 26, Fort Campbell 21
Union Co. 36, Caldwell Co. 7
Warren Central 49, Butler Co. 26
Wayne Co. 37, Casey Co. 34
Webster Co. 47, Todd Co. Central 28
West Jessamine 58, Harrison Co. 42
Western Hills 46, Fort Knox 0
Whitley Co. 34, Harlan Co. 0
Woodford Co. 43, W.E.B. DuBois 6
Indiana scores
Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10
Alexandria 42, Blackford 7
Anderson 26, Richmond 3
Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8
Batesville 20, S. Dearborn 14
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 20
Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22
Bloomington North 38, South Vigo 28
Bloomington South 66, North Vigo 0
Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6
Boone Grove 52, Gary West 12
Bremen 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21
Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Calumet 52, East Chicago Central 8
Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0
Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6
Cascade 63, Edgewood 2
Castle 52, Evansville Bosse 42
Center Grove 34, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 7
Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21
Charlestown 53, Clarksville 20
Chicago Christian, Ill. 52, S. Bend Clay 6
Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6
Cloverdale 28, Brown Co. 6
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0
Columbus North 35, Southport 6
Connersville 41, Greensburg 14
Crown Point 39, Merrillville 6
Danville 28, Lebanon 26
Delta 21, Shelbyville 14
E. Central 38, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28
E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0
Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Daviess 22
Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7
Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38
Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Central 0
Evansville North 52, Evansville Harrison 12
Evansville Reitz 24, Jasper 7
Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6
Fishers 48, Noblesville 22
Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28
Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8
Franklin 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 20, OT
Franklin Co. 41, Rushville 21
Frankton 60, Elwood 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne North 12
Ft. Wayne Luers 37, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6
Garrett 27, Churubusco 0
Gibson Southern 56, Princeton 7
Glenn 30, Angola 24
Greencastle 56, W. Vigo 18
Greenfield 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28
Greenwood Christian 29, Wes-Del 26
Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7
Hagerstown 55, Union City 20
Hamilton Hts. 15, Lafayette Catholic 0
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23
Hammond Central 41, Griffith 0
Hanover Central 60, Highland 13
Heritage 26, Woodlan 0
Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 20
Hobart 49, Munster 21
Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10
Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0
Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 12
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0
Indpls Cathedral 35, Penn 6
Indpls Chatard 14, Indpls Roncalli 7
Indpls Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13
Indpls Park Tudor 44, Indpls Shortridge 38
Indpls Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic 19
Indpls Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22
Indpls Tech 50, Lafayette Jeff 12
Indpls Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2
Indy Brebeuf 44, Mishawaka Marian 31
Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12
Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7
Knightstown 55, Union Co. 0
Knox 56, Culver 8
Kokomo 49, Logansport 8
LaVille 29, Pioneer 13
Lafayette Harrison 35, Marion 7
Lake Central 21, Portage 20
Lake Station 20, N. Newton 6
Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14
Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8
Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26
Lawrenceburg 28, Milan 21
Leo 33, Norwell 0
Maconaquah 20, Northfield 13
Manchester 27, Wabash 21
McCutcheon 34, Muncie Central 7
Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6
Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16
Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 22
Monrovia 27, Linton 26, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45, Pike Central 6
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Indpls Irvington 0
N. Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6
N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6
N. Judson 38, Culver Academy 19
N. Knox 14, Washington 7
N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 14
N. Posey 41, S. Spencer 7
N. White 36, Winamac 14
New Albany 41, Jennings Co. 20
New Haven 48, DeKalb 28
New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22
New Prairie 47, Lowell 6
NorthWood 45, Concord 14
Northeastern 19, Winchester 7
Northview 46, Sullivan 13
Northwestern 50, Benton Central 48
Oak Hill 37, Eastbrook 6
Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18
Pendleton Hts. 40, New Castle 0
Peru 41, Cass 14
Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30, Fremont 3
Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15
Providence 51, Madison 0
River Forest 17, Wheeler 14
Rochester 42, Whitko 0
S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12
S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0
S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14
S. Putnam 28, N. Putnam 6
Scottsburg 29, Salem 15
Seeger 58, Attica 6
Seymour 41, Columbus East 26
Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0
Southridge 63, Tecumseh 0
Southwood 39, N. Miami 6
Switzerland Co. 21, Trimble Co., Ky. 6
Tell City 42, Forest Park 21
Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7
Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12
Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0
Triton 30, Caston 14
Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0
Vincennes 28, Evansville Mater Dei 20
W. Central 42, Tri-County 8
W. Lafayette 39, Tipton 0
W. Noble 41, Eastside 17
W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0
Warren Central 49, Indpls N. Central 17
Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7
Wawasee 34, Goshen 21
Western 33, Rensselaer 20
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14
Westfield 28, Zionsville 27
Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15
Whiting 20, Hammond Noll 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
