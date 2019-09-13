BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — It is a battle for the Bullitt Cup for our HS GameTime Game of the Week. Bullitt County has such great rivalries, we had to go back for the second week.

The Cougars come into this matchup just 1 and 2 on the season including a really tough outing last week where they lost 52-0 to South Oldham.

When it comes to this rivalry game, Bullitt Central has won two straight, beating North Bullitt a year ago in a 47-21 shootout.

As for North Bullitt, they are 2 and 1 on the season, and the Eagles are no stranger to being our Game of the Week, falling last week in a hard fought game to Bullitt East at home.