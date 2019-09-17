NEW YORK — The new television season hasn't begun yet, but the football season has, and it's carrying the networks in the interim.

The Nielsen company says four NFL games finished among its top 12 prime time shows last week, led by the Sunday night matchup between Philadelphia and Atlanta.

ABC reached nearly 13 million viewers when it devoted its entire prime time schedule to the third Democratic presidential debate last Thursday.

NBC won the network ratings race for the week with football and "America's Got Talent."